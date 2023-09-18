OVERTON — The Overton lady Eagles hosted the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons and the Elm Creek Buffaloes for a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 14 in Overton.

The first match was the Falcons against the lady Eagles.

It started with the lady Eagles in the lead and they stayed there the entire game.

Overton won both sets 25 to nine.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan had nine kills, one ace and six digs. Ashlyn Florell had three aces and 18 assists. Natalie Wood had four kills and eight digs. Daisy Ryan had six aces, three kills and four digs. Adysen McCarter had five kills and four digs. Gracen Hughes had two kills and one block.

Gracyn Luther had one ace and four digs.

Next up was the Falcons and the Buffaloes.

Elm Creek beat Wilcox-Hildreth 25 to 21 and 25 to 15.

The final match of the night was the lady Eagles against Elm Creek.

It started with some huge kills in the first set.

Both teams fired spikes all over the place.

Overton came out on top in the first set 25 to 13.

The Buffaloes seemed to have lost momentum in the second set.

The lady Eagles won 25 to nine/

JoLee Ryan had 12 kills, two aces, one assist and four digs. Wood had three digs, three solo blocks and seven kills. Luther had one kill and two aces.

Florell had five digs, 15 assists, one block and two aces. Daisy Ryan had one kill and six digs. McCarter had two kills, three aces and four digs.

Overton has a record of 12 and zero going into their next match on the road against Brady on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.