OVERTON — The Overton lady Eagles hosted a night on the court against the Ravenna Bluejays on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The game almost didn’t happen when a transformer blew and the entire town of Overton went black. However, the power came back on and the game started on schedule.

It is a rebuilding year for the Bluejays as they were previously a powerhouse so their strength wasn’t there.

Overton is searching for a repeat year going to the state tournament.

This season has started out with a six and zero win streak for the lady Eagles.

The lady Eagles put up 31 kills against Ravenna.

In the first set, Overton won 25 to three.

Overton won 25 to seven in the second set.

For the sweep, the lady Eagles won 25 to 11 in the third.

JoLee Ryan had 11 kills, six ace serves, three solo blocks, eight digs and four serve receives. Natalie Wood had seven kills, four digs and one serve receives. Daisy Ryan had three kills, eight aces, four digs and five serve receives. Adysen McCarter had seven kills, one ace, four digs and five serve receives.

Overton beat the Pleasanton Bulldogs 25 to four and 25 to 20 and won 25 to 19 and 25 to 11 against the Loomis Wolves on Thursday, Aug. 31.

In both games combined, JoLee Ryan had 16 kills, Wood had 17 kills, three aces and two blocks, Daisy Ryan had nine kills, seven aces and two blocks, McCarter had six kills and Ashlyn Florell had 43 assists.

The lady Eagles play in a triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. in Sumner.