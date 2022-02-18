Kaitlyn Woltemath running for Dawson County Treasurer

LEXINGTON — The motor vehicle supervisor in the Dawson County Treasurers office, Kaitlyn Woltemath, has announced she is running for county treasurer in the 2022 primary election.

“Woltemath has been serving Dawson County in the Treasurer’s Office for almost five years. She wants to continue to do so as treasurer by running for election as a Republican candidate in the May 10 primary election,” according to a press release.

“Woltemath started as a motor vehicle clerk in 2017 and has since been promoted to motor vehicle supervisor. For the past year she has been trained in all the responsibilities and duties of treasurer. Prior to her career in the treasurer’s office, Woltemath spent five years at Homestead Bank at both the Lexington and Cozad branches as a bookkeeper and teller, finishing as a loan clerk,” according to the release.

Woltemath noted she is running for office, “because it’s the next step. My boss (Victoria Clements) is not seeking re-election and I believe I am very qualified for the position. I believe I am a very driven person, and I am always looking to push myself so that I can be better tomorrow than I was today,” Woltemath said.

When asked about what she wants the people of the county to know about her, Woltemath said she has experience in the treasures office and that she is honest, dedicated and knowledgeable.

"I am very knowledgeable of how the office works and I will work hard every day for the public to make sure this office continues to run efficiently. My banking background and my position as motor vehicle supervisor will help me fulfill the duties of the Treasurer such as reconciling bank accounts, reconciling collected and uncollected taxes, and fulfilling the required distributions that are made to public entities,” she said.

She noted one of the most important factors to providing quality service is being knowledgeable about what you are providing and that comes from experience.

“She noted she will look for ways to improve office efficiency, seek to improve the handling of county finances, and will continue to give excellent customer service. She is open to suggestions and concerns anyone might have and is excited to work with the county commissioners,” the release stated.

“Woltemath has also been a full-time student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and will graduate this coming May with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in Sociology and minoring in Psychology. Along with being a full-time student, she loves being a part of the Dawson Area Development Leadership Class (D.A.D) where she gets to meet members of the county and area business owners,” the release stated.

“Woltemath has lived in Dawson County for over 30 years. She grew up in Overton and currently lives in Cozad with her husband and their three young boys. Her husband, Michael, owns a construction business,” according to the release.

Woltemath has enjoyed serving the area through her role at the treasurer’s office and hopes to continue to serve the community with the same pride and dignity that she has had the honor of doing.

Statewide primary elections take place on May 10, the deadline to register to vote is April 22. See the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website for more information.