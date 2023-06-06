GOTHENBURG — The rainy weather delayed the game and location as the Lexington Heartland Chevrolet Juniors were to host the Gothenburg Junior Melons on Monday, June 5 which was moved to the Gothenburg complex.

Lexington took a three to zero lead in the top of the first inning and had the Melons scrambling to get the third out. The Melons got their turn and rallied back with four runs scored to take a one run lead.

The third inning was the same story as the first, Lexington scored three runs and Gothenburg followed with four more runs scored.

Going into the fourth inning, Gothenburg was ahead by two. Lexington struggled to make use of their at bat in the top of the inning with no scores ran.

Gothenburg went three up and three down in the fourth and followed in the bottom with three runs scored to secure the win.

Lexington was beat six to 11.

On the mound for the Melons was Trey Stevens with nine strikeouts, four walks, six runs allowed and seven hits allowed.

Up to bat for Gothenburg was Carsen Farr with two at bats, one run scored and walked once. Evan Johnson had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Stevens had three at bats, three runs scored, three hits and one RBI. Jackson Schwanz had three at bats one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Aiden McKenna had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Landon Mroczek had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Preston Nichols had three at bats, one run scored, three hits and three RBIs. Braden Ehlers had two at bats, one RBI and one walk.

Lexington’s Mitch McFadden had one strikeout, six walks, 11 runs allowed and nine hits allowed on the mound.

At bat for Lexington was Croix Leibert with four at bats, one run scored and two hits. McFadden had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Chayden Hoffmaster had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Ryder Wind had two at bats, one run scored and one walk. Avery Lul had two at bats with one run scored. Greysen McFarland had three at bats, one hit and two RBIs. Henry Velasquez had two at bats, one hit, one walk and one RBI.

Gothenburg plays at home against Holdrege on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Lexington hosted Grand Island on Tuesday, June 6 and hits the road to face Broken Bow on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m.