GOTHENBURG — On Thursday, June 8, the Gothenburg Junior Melons took on the Holdrege Inspire Rehabilitation Juniors in Gothenburg.

Holdrege took a head start in the first two innings with three runs scored and leaving Gothenburg scoreless.

It was the bottom of the third inning when Gothenburg came alive and scored five runs to take the lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Melons went three up and three down on the mound and scored one run in the bottom of the inning.

Gothenburg took a six to three lead until Holdrege fought back in the top of the fifth inning. Holdrege scored three runs in to tie the game at six.

The sixth and seventh innings were quiet as both teams remained scoreless.

In the eighth inning, Gothenburg kept Holdrege from reaching home. Holdrege wasn’t able to come back with a score or hold Gothenburg from scoring the final run.

Gothenburg won seven to six.

Pitching for the Melons was Jackson Schwanz with two strikeouts, four walks, six runs allowed and five hits allowed. T Stueben had two strikeouts and one walk. Landon Mroczek had two strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.

Swinging away for Gothenburg was Carsen Farr with two at bats, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Evan Johnson had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Trey Stevens had four at bats and one hit. Schwanz had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI. Aiden McKenna had three at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Noah Shoemaker had four at bats, two hits and two RBIs. Preston Nichols had four at bats, two runs scored, three hits and one RBI. Logan Feather had two at bats, one run scored and one hit.

Gothenburg hosts the Minden Legion Post 94 Juniors on Friday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m.