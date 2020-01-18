LEXINGTON — With the upcoming trial of Bailey Boswell, being held in the Dawson County District courtroom in March, the Dawson County Sheriff and county commissioners are advising people with business at the courthouse to consider getting it done early.
In 2019 the decision was made to move the trial of Boswell from Wilber to Lexington. Boswell, 25, is charged with the first degree slaying and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.
The trial will begin in March 16.
Commissioner Bill Stewart said once the trial starts, parking will be hard to find around the courthouse, given the influx of people who will be attending the trial proceedings in one way or another.
He advised anyone with business at the courthouse to consider getting it done before the trial starts.
Sheriff Ken Moody said there will be additional security on the third floor leading to the district courtroom.
The clerk of the district court office will still be open for people to access while the trail is ongoing, but they should be prepared for additional scrutiny during this time period.
The trial is expected to last around a month.
