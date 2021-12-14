ICU availability in Two Rivers district at lowest point since the pandemic began

LEXINGTON — The ICU bed availability in the Two Rivers Public Health Department is at its lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the slight increase to the risk dial in the ‘severe’ level reflects this.
According to Two Rivers, there were 345 COVID-19 cases recorded between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, around 11 percent of all tests in the district were positive.
According to the New York Times nationwide case counts, a rough estimate of new cases in the last 14 days in the seven Two Rivers counties numbered, approximately:
- Buffalo County: 390
- Dawson County: 121
- Franklin County: 12
- Gosper County: 9
- Harlan County: 15
- Kearney County: 36
- Phelps County: 86
Case rates have increased especially in Phelps County, with the community of Holdrege equaling the highest weekly average of cases recorded in the town since November 2020.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no ICU beds available across the district, 30 percent of all currently occupied hospital beds are accounted for by COVID-19 patients. Across the state, 13 percent of adult ICU beds and 21 percent of hospital beds were available, as of Wednesday, Dec. 8.
While ICU bed availability is at its lowest point since 2020, medical and surgical bed availability is also at its lowest point since November 2020.
Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 testing in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested in testing is required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
As of Dec. 8, 2021, over half of the Two Rivers district’s total population had received at least one dose, and 48 percent had received minimum doses as recommended compared to over 63 percent of the entire state population.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 55 percent of Dawson County’s population over the age of five and 48 percent of Gosper County’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org/covid19/event-calendar.html.
Two Rivers continues to offer vaccination clinics across the local area:
- Wednesday, Dec. 22: Cozad, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 613 W. 13th St.
- Wednesday, Dec. 29: Elwood, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 406 Ripley St.
- Thursday, Dec. 30: Lexington, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., 201 E. 5th St.
- Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022: Elwood, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 406 Ripley St.
For these reasons, the risk dial is raised from last week in the ‘severe’ (red) zone. The dial reading reflects drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and persistently high test positivity rates across the Two Rivers district.
This is the 12th week in a row the risk dial has been in the red.
Across Nebraska, the number of hospitalizations has continued to sharply increase, as of Thursday, Dec. 9, there were 612 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number dipped down into the mid-300s in October, but has been on the increase since that point.
According to DHHS, there were 8,080 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 282 from the prior week. 6,068 were the Delta variant; six were the new Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa.
There have been 320,943 total cases reported in Nebraska and 2,728 deaths, according to DHHS.
“More than 120,000 coronavirus cases are emerging each day as conditions continue to worsen,” according to the New York Times, “Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising nationally, but remain below the levels seen during the summer and during last winter’s peak.”
“The country is reporting more than 1,200 deaths a day, on average, and is on pace to surpass 800,000 total deaths in the coming days,” according to the New York Times, “The current uptick is being driven by the Delta variant. It is not yet known how the Omicron variant, which continues to emerge in more states, might affect those trends in the coming weeks and months.”