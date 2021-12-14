ICU availability in Two Rivers district at lowest point since the pandemic began

For these reasons, the risk dial is raised from last week in the ‘severe’ (red) zone. The dial reading reflects drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and persistently high test positivity rates across the Two Rivers district.

This is the 12th week in a row the risk dial has been in the red.

Across Nebraska, the number of hospitalizations has continued to sharply increase, as of Thursday, Dec. 9, there were 612 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number dipped down into the mid-300s in October, but has been on the increase since that point.

According to DHHS, there were 8,080 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 282 from the prior week. 6,068 were the Delta variant; six were the new Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa.

There have been 320,943 total cases reported in Nebraska and 2,728 deaths, according to DHHS.

“More than 120,000 coronavirus cases are emerging each day as conditions continue to worsen,” according to the New York Times, “Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising nationally, but remain below the levels seen during the summer and during last winter’s peak.”