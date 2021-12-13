House fire occurs at Battle Creek cul-de-sac in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A fire broke out in a duplex located in the Battle Creek cul-de-sac in Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13.

At 2:56 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an area north of Sandoz Elementary for the report of a possible house fire.

On scene, a fire was burning the garage of the 1902 duplex in the Battle Creek cul-de-sac.

Lexington firefighters arrived on scene first in Engine 31, their primary fire engine and began to focus on the fire in the garage. Once this was suppressed, they moved into the house to put out any hotspots.

Smoke was seeping out of the edges of the roof all along the length of the building, indicating the fire had spread. More firefighters later arrived with a pumper truck, air trailer and an ambulance, but no one was transported.

The cause of the fire was being determined on scene.

Records indicated the duplexes in the cul-de-sac were just recently constructed. The Dawson County GIS site shows only the foundational slaps being in place in 2020 when new photos were taken.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and Nebraska Public Power District.