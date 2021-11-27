Home Instead holds ribbon cutting in Cozad

Editors Note: Article written using information provided by Mary Jo Chatelain.
COZAD — Home Instead has opened a service branch in Cozad and they were welcomed to the community through a ribbon cutting with the Cozad Development Corporation.
“Most seniors want to age in place in their homes and Home Instead, a company that helps them do that, has opened an office in Cozad serving the Dawson County area. A large group of Cozad Chamber Ambassadors and other residents were on hand to watch the ribbon cutting at the Cozad Business Center last Thursday,” Mary Jo Chatelain wrote.”
Designed to support CAREGivers and clients in the area, the Cozad office is staffed on Tuesdays and Thursdays by Dawson County Coordinator Rebecca Smith. Currently, Adeasha Escobar handles scheduling duties for the area out of the company’s McCook office. The Cozad location is a satellite site of the North Platte Home Instead agency owned by Steve and Mary Jo Chatelain.
“We are excited to be in Cozad and have the chance to provide care for seniors in the area,” Steve said, “We are convinced there are lots of folks in the Dawson County area that could benefit from our service.”
The couple has operated the business for 12 years and previously lived in Kearney where Steve was the publisher of the Kearney Hub and Mary Jo taught in the UNK Journalism Department. The couple became interested in the home care business after being unable to access such care for Steve’s parents.
The North Platte office has won accolades for the quality of its work. In 2019, the company was ranked in the top 10 of the 700 North American Home Instead offices based on evaluations by its clients and employees. The North Platte agency has also been named a Caring Star by Caring.com every year since it began ranking home care companies in 2018, the only home care company in Nebraska to achieve that honor, Chatelain wrote.
Home Instead currently serves 111 clients in a large territory that stretches from the Overton to Brule and south to the Kansas border and north to Broken Bow. They employ nearly 100 CAREGivers who help their clients with tasks such as cooking, light housekeeping, laundry, wrote Chatelain.
They are also trained to assist with medication reminders, bathing and other personal tasks. Home Instead CAREGivers often work in tandem with home health and hospice teams. The office is an independently owned and operated franchise of the international Home Instead company which is based in Omaha.
The company is proud to be a provider for home care services for the Veteran’s Administrator and serve some Medicaid clients through the Area Agency on Aging. Long term care insurance often covers Home Instead services.