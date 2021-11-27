Home Instead holds ribbon cutting in Cozad

Editors Note: Article written using information provided by Mary Jo Chatelain.

COZAD — Home Instead has opened a service branch in Cozad and they were welcomed to the community through a ribbon cutting with the Cozad Development Corporation.

“Most seniors want to age in place in their homes and Home Instead, a company that helps them do that, has opened an office in Cozad serving the Dawson County area. A large group of Cozad Chamber Ambassadors and other residents were on hand to watch the ribbon cutting at the Cozad Business Center last Thursday,” Mary Jo Chatelain wrote.”

Designed to support CAREGivers and clients in the area, the Cozad office is staffed on Tuesdays and Thursdays by Dawson County Coordinator Rebecca Smith. Currently, Adeasha Escobar handles scheduling duties for the area out of the company’s McCook office. The Cozad location is a satellite site of the North Platte Home Instead agency owned by Steve and Mary Jo Chatelain.

“We are excited to be in Cozad and have the chance to provide care for seniors in the area,” Steve said, “We are convinced there are lots of folks in the Dawson County area that could benefit from our service.”