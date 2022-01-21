Haymaker wrestlers earn definitive win over rival Swedes

GOTHENBURG — The Cozad Haymaker wrestlers traveled down the road to face off against the rival Gothenburg Swedes on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Haymakers scored 69 to the Swedes 12 overall.
- 160: Brock Malcom (Cozad) over Brandon Schriner (Gothenburg) (Fall 1:00)
- 170: Juan Rodriguez (Cozad) over (Gothenburg) (For.)
- 182: Isaac White (Cozad) over Braiden Winter (Gothenburg) (Fall 1:38)
- 195: Lane Wright (Cozad) over Issac Martinez (Gothenburg) (Fall 2:52)
- 220: Eli Boryca (Cozad) over Cole Atkinson (Gothenburg) (Fall 0:51)
- 285: Jacob Olson (Gothenburg) over (Cozad) (For.)
- 106: Aaron Wilson (Cozad) over (Gothenburg) (For.)
- 113: Kaden Margritz (Gothenburg) over (Cozad) (For.)
- 120: Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) over Tyler Trumbley (Gothenburg) (Fall 0:34)
- 126: Nathaniel Haggart (Cozad) over Carson Stevens (Gothenburg) (Fall 4:43)
- 132: Kooper Pohl (Cozad) over Sawyer Therrien (Gothenburg) (Fall 3:41)
- 138: Isaiah White (Cozad) over Jake Burge (Gothenburg) (Fall 5:45)
- 145: Dreu White (Cozad) over Ty Hotz (Gothenburg) (Fall 5:36)
- 152: Hayden Russman (Cozad) over Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) (Dec 5-0)