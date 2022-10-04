Hannah Hild recipient of the LRHC’s 2022 Caring Kind Award

LEXINGTON — Hannah Hild was named as the recipient of the Lexington Regional Health Center’s 2022 Caring Kind Award that was presented on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Hild is the Director of Outpatient Services and her nomination read in part, “Hannah is truly one of the kindest people and is so deserving of this award. She is never in a bad mood and is always willing to help anyone out whether it is a patient or fellow co-worker.”

“She is willing to go out of her way to say hello in the hallway and always has a huge smile on her face. She has taken on the Director of Outpatient position with ease while managing double the staff she use to as well as a full list of specialty providers to keep track of with various schedules. She is a great and fair leader and LRHC is truly blessed to have her,” the nomination concluded.

Hild was surprised with the award, walking into the hospital lobby full of her co-workers, administrators, her husband and her parents.

“The care you provide and compassion you convey touches lives every day and it stands out in your hospital and in our state. I want to congratulate you on being selected the 2022 Caring Kind Award recipient from your hospital,” wrote Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquiest wrote to Hild.

The Caring Kind Award

For 43 years, Nebraska hospitals have paid tribute to their finest employees at this annual event. Hundreds of family, friends and co-workers gather together to celebrate those health care employees who exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence by receiving the annual The Caring Kind award.

The Nebraska Hospital Association’s member hospitals from across the state select one award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized at The Caring Kind Awards Luncheon, the grand finale of the NHA Annual Convention.

Recipients of this prestigious award have gone above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) was organized in 1927 as a result of an informal meeting called by Miss Homer Harris, superintendent of Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, to discuss pending legislation which affected hospitals in the state of Nebraska.

At that meeting, the Nebraska Hospital Association was founded and appointed its first board of directors. Reverend Dr. Emil G. Chinlund of Immanuel Hospital was named president; Miss Blanche Fuller of Methodist Hospital was named vice president; Miss Ida Isaacson of Evangelical Covenant was named secretary and Miss Homer Harris was named treasurer.

In 1955, Stuart C. Mount was hired as the first NHA employee. He served as president until his retirement in 1985. Since that time, NHA has been representing and supporting the needs of Nebraska’s rural and urban hospitals and health systems. The NHA supports and encourages its members in developing various health care delivery systems geared toward improving the health and well-being of Nebraska’s communities.