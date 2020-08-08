Gothenburg Public School’s plan based on tiered risk-dial approach

GOTHENBURG — Working with Gothenburg Health, West Central District Health Department and the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Gothenburg Public Schools has developed a return to school plan which provides a tiered-risk dial approach.
Superintendent Todd Rhodes said in a message to parents, the guidance provided by this plan will be applicable throughout the 2020-2021 school year. “Gothenburg Public Schools will conduct classes and operate within the framework of the four risk colors of the COVID-19 Risk Dial,” Rhodes said.
“At Gothenburg Public Schools we understand that there is nothing easy about dealing with COVID-19,” Rhodes said, “As a community, we must work together to reduce the spread and allow our students to attend school.”
Different precautions will be taken in accordance with how the risk is assessed at any given moment. The risk dial is similar to how Two Rivers assesses the severity of COVID-19 spread in their district. The tiers include green: low risk, yellow: moderate risk, orange: elevated risk and red: pandemic outbreak.
During a phone call on Wednesday with the Clipper-Herald, Rhodes said information from Two Rivers and local health providers indicates Gothenburg will be in an elevated risk situation when school starts on Thursday, Aug. 13.
When it comes to assessing the risk, Rhodes said the district will consult with Two Rivers and Gothenburg Health as to the severity in the region and community.
Gothenburg will consider the risk in the Two Rivers region as a whole, as well as Dawson County, down to the community level. Rhodes said there is the potential for Gothenburg’s risk dial to be different than the Two Rivers’ own dial.
As to how often the risk will be assessed, Rhodes said currently the district is in, “uncharted waters,” and the beginning days and weeks of school will see daily conversations with local health providers about risk severity. “We will monitor consistently,” said Rhodes.
He added it is reasonable to assume Nebraska as a state will continue to be on the upswing in terms of the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Gothenburg’s reopening plan breaks down exactly what actions will be taken with each of the four different risk assessments.
Low Risk
Green indicates a low risk of COVID-19 spread.
In a low risk situation, all students will attend school in person, as well as regular school operations. Transportation and meal services will be provided as normal.
Health services include, encouraging sick children and adults to work from home, teach hygiene practices, good communication with parents, encourage mask use and isolate or send home students who show COVID-19 symptoms.
Moderate Risk
Yellow indicates a moderate risk.
In a moderate risk, all students will still attend school in person and accommodations will be made on a case by case basis for students who need different educational placement determined by the law, examples include IEP or 504 cases.
Prevention in a moderate risk includes students being strongly encouraged to wear masks, and teachers and staff will be required to wear a mask when unable to socially distance. Temperature checks may be conducted randomly.
Good hygiene will be taught and reinforced. Measures include handwashing, covering coughs and face coverings. Frequently touched items will be cleaned and disinfected often. The school campuses will also be deep cleaned.
School building procedures under a moderate risk include limiting unnecessary congregations of students and staff, entering only through designated doors, staggered use of lockers and designating separate lanes in hallways.
Visitors will be encouraged to call the front office before visiting and the wearing of a mask will be encouraged. Outside volunteers will not be utilized unless essential to operations and facilities will not be used by outside groups in this type of risk.
Instruction during a moderate risk will see students from first grade to seniors issued a personal electronic device and in the classroom, students will be socially distanced to the extent practicable.
On the transportation side, preventative procedures will be implemented, such as providing hand sanitizer, requiring bus drivers and students to wear masks, taking temperatures, utilizing a seating chart and cleaning and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on buses.
As for health services, the district will mandate all sick children and adults must stay at home.
An important note, parents and staff will not be notified by the school if a positive case is confirmed, unless required by law and permitted by confidentiality laws. If contract tracing is determined to be necessary, Two Rivers Public Health Department will conduct the tracing, according to the reopening plan.
Elevated Risk
Orange indicates a moderate risk.
In an elevated risk situation, students in all grades will still attend school in person and accommodations will be made on a case by case basis.
Students will be required to wear a mask, but exceptions will be made for those students whose parents complete an opt-out form.
Prevention of virus spread will feature many of the practices implemented during a moderate risk, augmented by regular temperature checks, students using hand sanitizer upon entrance and exit of a classroom and classrooms daily sanitized via electrostatic sprayer.
As for school building procedures during an elevated risk, congregations of students and staff will comply with the current Directed Health Measure, students will enter only through designated doors and a staggered entry and release schedule will be used.
Also, all buildings will implement a limited and staggered use of lockers. Designated lanes in hallways for foot traffic will be used and staggered class change times will be used to decrease the number of students in the hallways at one time.
During meal times, students will sanitize or wash their hands before eating and students will be socially distanced when possible and satellite cafeteria spaces will be utilized to lower the number of students in the main lunchroom.
During meals, elementary students will follow a seating chart and all student movement will be limited within the cafeteria. Parents and visitors will not be allowed to eat lunch with students during an elevated risk.
Visitors to school buildings will be required to call to arrange a visit and they must wear masks.
As with the other risk assessment, students will socially distance in classrooms and all students will be expected to complete all assigned formative and summative assessments, which will be graded.
Parents will be notified of a deployment plan should the district move to a “red,” risk, a pandemic outbreak.
Pandemic Risk
Red indicates a severe COVID-19 pandemic risk.
If this risk level is assessed, all school buildings will be closed and students will participate in remote learning from their homes.
Teachers will implement a remote learning plan and post essential content on the district approve learning system, an example would be Google Classroom. Teachers will make available live classroom sessions and office hours for all students.
In this risk level, students will be distributed printed instructional packets and materials and needed technology for remote learning will be deployed.
In special education situations, services will be provided per the remote learning plan to a student’s IEP. The teacher will work with the student and parents to set up a Zoom schedule to provide instruction to meet their needs.
All school facilities will be closed and access by essential personnel must first be approved by Superintendent Rhodes.
During a pandemic risk level, grab and go meals will be provided for families on school days.
Gothenburg Public Schools states, “Plans may change as new guidance becomes available from the Nebraska Department of Education, the CDC, or state or local public health agencies.”
Any questions about Gothenburg’s return to school plan can be addressed to covid@gothenburgswedes.org
