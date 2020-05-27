Editor’s note: This is the second of a five part series on Ben Kuroki and the story of his service during World War II and his efforts to overcome racism and discrimination.
Tidal Wave
Eventually Ben Kuroki’s 93rd Group moved from their base in England to North Africa in December 1942 to support the Operation Torch landings, as the Allies attempted to wrest the area from German and Italian forces.
However, upon a return flight to England in February 1943, Kuroki’s plane became lost on the way back, ran low on fuel and crashed in Spanish held Morocco. The whole crew was captured, Kuroki managed to escape but was quickly found.
After three months they were eventually freed when the U.S. State Department allegedly traded three new Buick cars for the release of the men, who rejoined the 93rd in England, according to the documentary.
After air bases in North Africa were captured by the Allies, the prospect of striking German holdings in Eastern Europe became a possibility.
The 93rd returned to North Africa and joined up with the 9th Air Force for a raid which was to become infamous.
The target of the raid was nine oil refineries surrounding Ploiesti, Romania.
Romania had been a major power in the oil industry since the 1800s, by World War II the country was one of the largest producers in Europe, with Ploiesti being at the heart of the production.
With a new fascist regime taking power, Romania joined the Axis powers on Nov. 23, 1940 and Ploesti oil refineries provided around 30 percent of all Axis oil production.
In 1942 the Allied powers began the, “oil campaign,” which was an effort to deny petroleum-based fuels to the Axis war machine and grind it to a halt.
The first U.S. bombings in the oil campaign took place at Ploiesti in June 12, 1942. The damage from this raid was light, but Germany and Romania responded by creating a belt of strong anti-aircraft defenses around Ploesti.
By some estimates it was one of the heaviest and best-integrated defenses in the whole of Europe. It included the dreaded 88 mm flak guns and smaller rapid 10.5 FlaK 38s. These guns were concealed in haystacks, railroad cars and mock buildings. Half of the manpower of the German 5th Flak Division was stationed in Romania.
Flak, was the term used by air crews to describe the anti-aircraft shells. The Axis forces would set the shells to explode at the same height as the bombers, which left behind clouds of black smoke filled with shrapnel.
Flying through this could damage a bomber, a direct hit from a round often destroyed the plane and killing the whole crew.
Beside the anti-aircraft guns, the Axis also had 52 single fighter aircraft in range of the Ploiesti oil fields, including German Bf-109 single engine fighters, or heavily armed Bf-110s, as well as Romanian IAR 80 fighters.
These would often harass the bombers on the way to the anti-aircraft guns and then lie in wait for the bombers after they attempted to return home.
A second bombing raid on Ploiesti was planned for August 1, 1943 with the operation being named Tidal Wave.
The mission was considered so important, one brigadier general, Uzal Ent, said, “if nobody comes back, the results will be worth the cost.”
The plan was for the B-24 crews to approach at low altitude to avoid detection by German radar. Not only would it be a trough fight once the bombers got there, it was an extremely long flight.
The crews would have to take off from Benghazi, Libya, cross the Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea, pass near the island of Corfu, cross the Pindus Mountains in Albania, fly over southern Yugoslavia, enter southwestern Romania and turn east toward Ploiesti. It was to be 2,400 miles for the round trip.
The B-24’s had to be modified with bomb-bay fuel tanks to increase their fuel capacity to 3,000 gallons. It was to be one of the largest low-level bombing attacks in the history of air combat.
The mission was to be extremely dangerous but Kuroki volunteered to participate. The crews were told as many as half of them might not return from the mission, according to the documentary.
Kuroki participated with his crew and the others in mock-up raids of practice targets in the Libyan desert to prove such a low-level strike could be conducted. During the practice runs the whole force completed their raid in two minutes, the real event would prove much more difficult.
Tidal Wave consisted of 178 bombers, with a total of 1,751 air crewman, including Kuroki, one of the largest commitments of American bombers and crewman up to this point in the war.
The night before the raid, Kuroki likely loaded more ammo for his dorsal guns, the bombers would be flying the mission without any allied fighter escort, the range being too great for the smaller aircraft.
On the morning of Aug. 1, the day of the raid, five bombing groups took off from Benghazi and turned north. Everything was going according to plan when the unforeseen struck. When the bombers were crossing the Yugoslav mountains, a thick wall of clouds caused the five groups to become separated.
The crews could not communicate with another because strict radio silence had been orders to maintain security. They didn’t realize the Axis forces were alerted to their presence. The lack of cohesion in the formations would prove costly.
The German’s at fighter command misinterpreted the lack of order as a masterpiece of strategy.
Due to the separation over the mountains, only the lead group had the vital element of surprise as they approached the Ploesti oil fields. The trailing formations arrived several minutes later, but only after the defenses had been thoroughly alerted.
Kuroki’s group’s lead aircraft, “Hell’s Wench,” piloted by Lt. Col. Addison Baker and Major John Jerstad was hit by flak over the target area. They jettisoned their bombs to maintain their lead, once clear they began to pull away but the aircraft was no longer under their control.
They attempted to keep climbing to let the crew escape, but the craft crashed, killing all on board. Both Baker and Jerstad were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
Bombs from earlier runs set off flames which reached higher than some of the aircraft. Kuroki and the other gunners fired 2,400 rounds of ammo in 90 seconds over the target,
The bombers were so low sometimes the gunners pointed their guns upward to strike Axis guns on tops of buildings. At 300 feet some of the bombers antennae were found grass stained when they returned to base.
At one time three separate bomb groups were over the oil fields at the same time, flying in different directions at extremely low altitude. Enemy observers called it, “the greatest exhibition of flying skill they had ever seen.” They thought it was planned that way.
Kuroki’s unit, the 93rd, lost 11 aircraft over Ploiesti, of his squadron only two of the nine planes returned. One B-24 landed in Libya 14 hours after takeoff with 365 bullet holes perforating it.
Of the entire group 41 planes were lost, 310 crewmen were killed and 109 were captured by the Axis.
Every man who flew on the mission, including Kuroki, received the Distinguished Flying Cross for their effort in the raid.
The mission was thought to have caused a loss of 40 percent of refining capacity at Ploiesti, but some refineries were completely undamaged. Unfortunately, the Allies underestimated the Axis ability to rebuild and most of the damage was repaired in weeks, after which the net output of fuel was greater than before the raid.
Operation Tidal Wave on the books is considered a failure because of the large loss of bombers and their crews with limited damage to the targets. Yet the heroism Kuroki and the crews showed cannot be diminished, five Medals of Honor were awarded, the most in any single air action in history.
