Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce, GIC, host business after hours event, present award for 2020, 2021

GOTHENBURG — Awards were presented to community members during a business after hours event hosted by the Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce and Gothenburg Improvement Company on Thursday, July 22 at the Sod House Museum.
Deb Egenberger, Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said the chamber presents Pony Express Rider awards to people who had been difference makers in the community. She said they awarded winners from 2020 and 2021.
The 2020 Pony Express Awards for 2020 went to,
Angie Barkmeier: “She was recognized for her dedication and commitment to the community of Gothenburg through her 29 years of service at the Gothenburg Senior Center. The lives she touched with her caring heart are far too numerous to count,” according to the chamber.
Roger Heidebrink: “gives generously of time, talent and resources used to preserve our city's history through his work at the Gothenburg Historical Museum. Roger has unselfishly devoted many hours and much effort toward the betterment of the community and renovation of the museum.”
Noon Rotary: “They are a service organization dedicated not only to the group's international goals, but also to the community of Gothenburg. Rotary members serve through tireless group efforts to plan, fundraise, organize and deliver holiday cheer to less fortunate families. The SHARES and Angel Tree programs exemplify the giving spirit of Gothenburg and Rotary's mission to spread goodwill through service to others.”
Edward Jones Investments: “They were recognized for the office's dedication to the less fortunate families with children in the community shown by hosting the annual Rotary Angel Tree. This Christmas gift-giving program would not succeed without your willingness to promote it and your generosity to make sure every child's wish list is fulfilled.”
The 2021 award went to,
Nate Wyatt: “He received an Honorary Pony Express Rider Award in recognition of his dedication and commitment to the community of Gothenburg and the leadership he displayed while guiding our residents through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Nate's positive outlook and the evidence-based information shared during virtual town hall meetings, he helped our residents and businesses navigate through a difficult time.”
Nate Wyatt, Gothenburg Improvement Company President, said the GIC presented three awards this year. The first went to Bruce Clymer, who had been City Administrator for 30 years.
“He served as city administrator in Gothenburg for 27 years, announcing his retirement in the fall of 2019 and stepping down March 30, 2020. He came into the office with no city management experience and left his mark on City Hall,” according to the GIC.
“Throughout his tenure, Bruce always had the best interest of the city and its residents in mind, investing much time and energy to guide Gothenburg's growth through nearly three decades. His departure from City Hall came as the pandemic was clamping down on the community, so this proper recognition had to be delayed but the time has not diminished the gratitude the city has for Bruce's loyal service,” the GIC stated.
The second went to the Norman and Colleen Geiken family, the former owners of Nebraska Salt and Grain, Wyatt said the family had been a, “long time, solid employer,” in the Gothenburg area.
Nebraska Salt and Grain transports salt, grain and aggregate through the Midwest of the United States. They operate 49 tractors, 60 trailers and employ around 75 people.
“The family owned company has been a strong community partner since its inception and despite being sold to a Texas firm upon Norm and Colleen Geiken's retirement last year, it remains one of the top employers in town and several members of the Geiken family continue to serve in leadership roles at NSG Logistics. Gothenburg is grateful to the Geikens and their commitment to the city,” according to the GIC.
The third award went to Curbtender, the garbage truck manufacture who purchased the former Baldwin Filters building in 2019. CEO Mark Watje accepted the award.
“They filled a void in the community left by the closing of the Baldwin Filters plant in 2018. But more than a manufacturing business, Curbtender came to Gothenburg and immediately became ingrained in the community. The city's partnership with the Watje family has made Gothenburg a better place to live,” according to the GIC.