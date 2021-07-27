Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce, GIC, host business after hours event, present award for 2020, 2021

Edward Jones Investments: “They were recognized for the office's dedication to the less fortunate families with children in the community shown by hosting the annual Rotary Angel Tree. This Christmas gift-giving program would not succeed without your willingness to promote it and your generosity to make sure every child's wish list is fulfilled.”

The 2021 award went to,

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nate Wyatt: “He received an Honorary Pony Express Rider Award in recognition of his dedication and commitment to the community of Gothenburg and the leadership he displayed while guiding our residents through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Nate's positive outlook and the evidence-based information shared during virtual town hall meetings, he helped our residents and businesses navigate through a difficult time.”

Nate Wyatt, Gothenburg Improvement Company President, said the GIC presented three awards this year. The first went to Bruce Clymer, who had been City Administrator for 30 years.

“He served as city administrator in Gothenburg for 27 years, announcing his retirement in the fall of 2019 and stepping down March 30, 2020. He came into the office with no city management experience and left his mark on City Hall,” according to the GIC.