Give BIG Cozad features 24 causes to donate to this Thursday

COZAD — The Cozad Community Foundation has teamed up with the Lexington Community Foundation to host a partner campaign to Give BIG Lexington this year. Give BIG Cozad features 24 different causes people can donate to.

With Give BIG Lexington entering its tenth year, the 100th Meridian community, through the Cozad Community Foundation, was able to join as a partner campaign, along with Overton and Elwood.

Give BIG Cozad will occur in conjunction with Give BIG Lexington on Thursday, Nov. 12.

“With the first annual Give Big Cozad event we hope to further impact the area of Cozad for generations to come. We would like to thank Lexington Community Foundation for allowing is to use the knowledge of ten years of Give Big Lexington to help enhance the local nonprofits of the Cozad area,” according to the Give BIG Cozad page.

There are 24 different causes which can be donated to through Give BIG Cozad, the most out of all three of the partner campaigns.

The causes include,

Cozad Community Schools Foundation

Charitable Fund of Cozad

Cozad Blessing Boxes

Cozad Volunteer Fire Department