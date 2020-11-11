Give BIG Cozad features 24 causes to donate to this Thursday

COZAD — The Cozad Community Foundation has teamed up with the Lexington Community Foundation to host a partner campaign to Give BIG Lexington this year. Give BIG Cozad features 24 different causes people can donate to.
With Give BIG Lexington entering its tenth year, the 100th Meridian community, through the Cozad Community Foundation, was able to join as a partner campaign, along with Overton and Elwood.
Give BIG Cozad will occur in conjunction with Give BIG Lexington on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“With the first annual Give Big Cozad event we hope to further impact the area of Cozad for generations to come. We would like to thank Lexington Community Foundation for allowing is to use the knowledge of ten years of Give Big Lexington to help enhance the local nonprofits of the Cozad area,” according to the Give BIG Cozad page.
There are 24 different causes which can be donated to through Give BIG Cozad, the most out of all three of the partner campaigns.
The causes include,
Cozad Community Schools Foundation
Charitable Fund of Cozad
Cozad Blessing Boxes
Cozad Volunteer Fire Department
Cozad Community Foundation
Cozad Hawk Recreation Center
Community Action Partnership Cozad Head Start
Cozad Afterzone
Cozad Baseball/Softball Complex
Cozad Community Hospital Foundation
Cozad Development Foundation
Cozad Dog Park
Cozad Elks Club
Cozad Food Pantry
Camp Comeca Retreat Center
Dawson County 4-H
Dawson/Gosper County CASA
Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center
Cozad Library Foundation
Robert Henri Museum
Cozad United Methodist Little Disciples Preschool
Cozad VFW Post 890
Cozad Youth Recreation
“Those who contribute to Give Big Cozad will invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits; expanding the impact of each program,” according to the Give BIG Cozad page.
The Cozad Community Foundation helps a number of projects in the 100th Meriden community. During their most recent annual fundraiser, Red Day, the CCF announced the purchase of 19 acres of land and pledged $100,000 toward a baseball/softball complex project with an additional $200,000 raised during the evening.
“The mission of Cozad Community Foundation is to helps individuals, businesses and organizations make charitable contributions that will enhance and promote the quality of life in the Cozad community now and for generations to come,” according to the CCF page on the Give BIG Cozad site, “Cozad Community Foundation (CCF) was created with the goal of assisting those who want to make charitable gifts towards projects and funds that can positively impact the quality of life in the Cozad area.”
Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the Lexington Community Foundation office, 607 N. Washington, St. Lexington, NE 68850. Mailed donations must be postmarked before Nov. 12 to qualify for matching funds.
Give BIG Lexington will also be headquartered at the Dawson County Annex Building, 201 W. 7th St. on Nov. 12, with public drop off hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If anyone has trouble with credit card donations on the website or need help with invoiced donations, they can call the LCF office number at 308-324-6704 for assistance.
