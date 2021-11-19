Fire breaks out at Downey Drilling, Lexington firefighters respond

LEXINGTON — A fire broke out at Downey Drilling during the evening of Friday, Nov. 19.

The members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were just sitting down to their annual awards banquet when around 7 p.m., they were dispatched to Downey Drilling for the report of a structure fire.

On scene, a fire was ongoing in the shop area of the Downey Drilling building. The LVFD responded with multiple firefighters and apparatus.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined on scene.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Downey Drilling workers and the Nebraska Public Power District.