Family requests memorials for a late loved one be sent to LHRC as a thanks for their care

Eschenbrenner noted they are preparing for the end of the fiscal year, holding inventories and getting ready for when the auditors come in September.

There was one capital request for the operating room, a Neptune waste management system that collects, transports and disposes of surgical waste fluid. This helps protect staff from exposure while increasing efficiencies in the operating room. The cost of each system is $16,100.00 and two are needed for a total of $32,200.00. The board approved the request.

During her administrative report, CEO Leslie Marsh said Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, introduce new regulations related to COVID-19 that need to be in place by July 15. Marsh said to be compliant with the new regulations would require extensive education and changes and they have to be made within a two week window period.

Some in health care feel it is an overreach on the part of OSHA and a lawsuit may be forthcoming to challenge the new regulations. Marsh said there was some confusion and anger on the part of hospitals as they feel these regulations are coming too late to address the conditions of the pandemic while it was at its height.