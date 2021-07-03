Family requests memorials for a late loved one be sent to LHRC as a thanks for their care

LEXINGTON — During the June board recap Chief Nursing Officer, Nicole Thorell, spoke about several examples of how LRHC has went above and beyond for their patients.
“Being along the interstate, we see a lot of vehicle accidents come through to our ER. Recently we had an incident where a family lost most of their belongings. Director of Nursing, Kristin Bailey and Executive Assistant, Becca Walton went to Walmart to purchase items for the family so they had clothing to wear home.” Thorell said LRHC prides itself in being able to provide a special touch for patients.
Thorell also noted that a family recently requested that memorials for their loved one be sent to LRHC as a thank you for the care that they provided.
Later, CEO Leslie Marsh said LRHC has received charitable donations through the Lexington Community Foundation and have been a part of people’s estate planning, but this is the first time she has personally seen donations of this kind including letters from friends thanking LRHC for their care.
During the remainder of the meeting the board received miscellaneous reports.
During the nursing update, Thorell said they are introducing medication scanning into the clinic, she said this bar code scanning ensures the medicine matches what has been ordered, as well as, accuracy for both the patient and pharmacists.
Executive Director of Ancillary Services Don Young said things are proceeding well for the ongoing emergency room and laboratory remodel. He said walls are now up, with the purple drywall catching some attention.
Faessler provided the marketing update in place of Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff, who was taking part in the annual Bertrand parade along with other LRHC members.
She noted in the hospital, masks are still being required. While most other businesses are dropping the requirement, per Centers for Disease Control guidance, they are keeping the requirement in place at the moment.
LRHC is getting involved with many summer activities, including the Bertrand parade and Orange and Black Lexington alumni parade. Staff also took part in the United Way Golf tournament and took third place.
LRHC is hosting their own Legacy Golf Tournament on Aug. 28, while there are spots for more teams, they are filling up quickly, Faessler noted.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner provided the financial report and noted the marked difference between May 2020 and May 2021. In May 2020, COVID-19 was beginning to circulate widely throughout the community and many of the hospitals’ usual activity were slowed down.
By contrast, May 2021, top line revenue for the month was the highest it had been historically, since 2016. He noted outpatient activity continues to grow in contrast to inpatient services, a trend seen across health care facilities.
Eschenbrenner noted they are preparing for the end of the fiscal year, holding inventories and getting ready for when the auditors come in September.
There was one capital request for the operating room, a Neptune waste management system that collects, transports and disposes of surgical waste fluid. This helps protect staff from exposure while increasing efficiencies in the operating room. The cost of each system is $16,100.00 and two are needed for a total of $32,200.00. The board approved the request.
During her administrative report, CEO Leslie Marsh said Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, introduce new regulations related to COVID-19 that need to be in place by July 15. Marsh said to be compliant with the new regulations would require extensive education and changes and they have to be made within a two week window period.
Some in health care feel it is an overreach on the part of OSHA and a lawsuit may be forthcoming to challenge the new regulations. Marsh said there was some confusion and anger on the part of hospitals as they feel these regulations are coming too late to address the conditions of the pandemic while it was at its height.
Marsh said they are still working towards being compliant if the challenges are not successful; she thanked her staff members for the work they are putting toward this.
Some of the regulations include installment of barriers between people during different interactions, but Marsh noted during the initial COVID-19 surge in the area, there was no patient to provider COVID-19 transmission in the hospital setting. LRHC staff only began to contract COVID-19 after restrictions in the community were pulled back.
The board agreed to table the election of officers and approval of medical staff by laws until the July meeting, which will be held on July 27 at 12 p.m.
The board then entered executive sessions to discuss contracts, but took no action after the session was ended.