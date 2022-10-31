Extreme drought conditions spread across Nebraska

LEXINGTON — The penultimate drought conditions spread farther across Nebraska as an ongoing lack of significant rainfall continues to contribute to the situation.

“Above-normal temperatures, below-normal precipitation, and the period’s high winds resulted in degradations to ongoing D1 (moderate) to D4 (exceptional) drought across the Central Plains,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Stock ponds for cattle remain low to non-existent and pastures are providing marginal feed, with supplemental feed required for many. Only surface soil moisture showed some improvement, with sparse 7-day average stream flows also improving, corroborated by ground reports,” per the Drought Monitor.

Across Nebraska there had been areas of extreme drought, D3 and exceptional drought, D4, in the northeast and southwest areas of the state, but the conditions have crept west and north over time and now D3 conditions are present across much of north central Nebraska.

Last week, 42 percent of Nebraska was under D3 or D4 conditions, this increased to 51 percent with the latest update. All of Nebraska is under some type of drought condition.

Farther to the south, the local area remains mainly unchanged from the conditions that have been in place for the past several months. All of Dawson County and the eastern part of Gosper County are under severe drought, D2 conditions, while the western slice of Gosper is under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

Drought has rapidly intensified and expanded across the north central U.S. over the last month.

“Currently, 60 percent of the region is in moderate to exceptional drought (D1–D4) according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with 30 percent in severe drought or worse (D2–D4). Exceptional drought (D4) is affecting 30 percent of Kansas and 12 percent of Nebraska, as well as small portions of Colorado, Missouri, and South Dakota,” per the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

“While there is a chance for some precipitation relief in late October into early November, the current drought situation will require multiple rounds of significant precipitation in order to see significant recovery,” the NIDIS stated.

“Fall is a very important season for replenishing soil moisture in order to secure moisture that is needed for the upcoming growing season. If fall moisture is not replenished, the risk for drought continuing is increased for the next growing season, as improvements to soil moisture are limited over the winter, particularly in northern areas where soils are mostly frozen,” stated the NIDIS.

A potential issue this winter could be that dry soils and cold temperatures lead to deeper frost depths, which could cause issues with buried infrastructure and pipelines.

“The dry conditions this fall have aided harvest, as farmers have had many days in a row suitable for field work. However, the drying has happened almost too quickly in some areas and has led to issues like shattering of soybeans and increased fire risk and occurrence,” per the NIDIS.

“Fire risk has been and continues to be high this fall. There have been many fires resulting from harvest activities (e.g., combine fires) and dry vegetation. Burn bans are in effect across many counties in several states,” the NIDIS stated.

Nationally, 70.6 percent of the United States is under abnormally dry conditions, D1, 52 percent is under moderate drought, D1, conditions, 30 percent is under severe drought, D2 conditions and 12 percent is under extreme drought, D3, conditions.

The two percent of the U.S. that is under exceptional drought, D4 conditions is focused mainly along the Kansas-Oklahoma border, the pockets in Nebraska and a large portion of central California.

This drought status update is issued in partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to communicate a potential area of concern for drought expansion and/or development within the Midwest U.S. based on recent conditions and the upcoming forecast. NIDIS and its partners will issue future drought status updates as conditions evolve.