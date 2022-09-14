Exceptional drought conditions spread to northeast Nebraska

LEXINGTON — Exceptional drought conditions have spread to northeast Nebraska last week, putting more of the state under one of the most extreme drought criteria.

“The drought continues to worsen unfortunately. Exceptional drought now exists in northeast NE over a wide area. The last time exceptional drought occurred in our coverage area was in fall of 2012,” the National Weather Service – Omaha stated.

Precipitation deficits for the year and the summer continue to sun several inches below normal, NWS Omaha noted, Norfolk is currently recording its driest year on record to-date.

Exceptional drought conditions have been in place in southwest Nebraska for the past two weeks. Per the most recent update, three percent of the state is under exceptional drought, D4, conditions, an increase from two percent last week.

Conditions across the local area remain stubbornly unchanged, all of Dawson County and the majority of Gosper County are under severe drought, D2, conditions. Only a small southwest portion of Gosper is under moderate, D1, conditions.

Across the NWS – Hastings warning area, most places were unchanged, but there was some limited one category degradation mainly in Fillmore, Thayer, Nance and Merrick counties, including the slight expansion of extreme drought, D3, conditions.

For the time between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, “It was another week of mostly meager rain, with most of our coverage area measuring no more than 0.05-0.25 inches. On the drier side, many especially eastern areas were completely dry,” NWS Hastings said.

“However, small pockets of mainly some northern and western counties were lucky enough to see somewhat higher amounts mainly in the 0.30-0.60 inch range, including Furnas, Buffalo, Howard, Greeley,” stated NWS Hastings.

Looking at the past metrological summer, it was drier than normal across the board, but for some areas it was worse than others. A site near Elwood only recorded 4.50 inches during the period, the fifth driest June and August on record, another site near Lexington reported 4.07 inches.

Again, areas to the east saw more rain than the local area, in June and August, Superior reported 13.56 inches and Aurora reported 11.73 inches. For reference a normal June-August rainfall across most of the area ranges between 10.50 to 11.50 inches.

“On this week’s map, drought-related conditions continued to intensify across areas of southeastern Wyoming, northeastern Montana, Nebraska, southern South Dakota, and western Kansas, as anomalously hot temperatures impacted western portions of the region,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center’s Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR), “numerous drought impact reports have been submitted during the past 30-day period. Impacts include reduced crop yields, poor pasture conditions, and the need for supplemental feeding of livestock. The current drought situation was exacerbated by this week’s intense heat, with average maximum temperatures ranging from 95 to 100 degrees in areas of eastern Montana, northern and eastern Wyoming, and western portions of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.