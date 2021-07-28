Driver inattention now determined the cause of I-80 semi accident near Overton, citation pending

OVERTON — A semi driver initially claimed she fell asleep at the wheel, but the Nebraska State Patrol has determined this was not the case when struck a Iowa Plains Signing vehicle and directional sign during the morning of Wednesday, July 28.

At 8:41 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80, around a mile east of the Overton interchange for the report of a two vehicle accident.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound semi driver in the right lane struck an Iowa Plaines Signing vehicle pulling a lane direction sign.

The rear axle of the sign carriage was rolled under the semi.

Traffic on I-80 was forced down to one lane as NDOT crews worked to move the semi. A CAT tractor was brought in to remove the axle from under the semi by pulling it out with a chain. Randy’s and Brian’s Towing was called in to move the semi itself.

Both the semi driver and other driver were uninjured and refused transport to the hospital, according to the State Patrol.