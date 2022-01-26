Douglass Haas 2022 AANP State Award for Excellence Recipient

The prestigious American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) State Award for Excellence, comprised of two separate awards, is granted annually to deserving nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP advocates.

The Advocate State Award for Excellence is given to an individual in each state who has made a significant contribution toward increasing awareness and recognition of NPs. NPs are also eligible for the advocate award for non-clinical practice initiatives related to leadership, precepting, policy, politics, research, education, or community affairs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Douglass Haas, DNP, APRN-NP, was nominated by the current President of the Nebraska Nurse Practitioners – Dr. Tara Whitmire, DNP, APRN-NP. She had the following comment to share related to the nomination: “Dr. Douglass Haas continually advocates for Nurses and Nurse Practitioners in Nebraska and deserved to be recognized for his work. I’m so pleased he was honored with this award!”