Dawson County Jail taking measures as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Jail continues to take precautions against COVID-19 as cases are on the rise once again, Sheriff Ken Moody told Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.
Moody reported that there were inmates previously incarcerated in the jail who later tested positive for COVID-19. After learning this, the jail was put on lockdown to monitor for any new cases, but none were found.
The jail population is averaging around 100 and Moody said they are starting to admit more inmates, after reducing their numbers in 2020. They will also be housing federal inmates in greater numbers once again.
Moody also said the state wide radio project the commissioners approved is ongoing and he receives updates every Monday.
The commissioners voted to appoint Yvonne Rickertsen to represent Dawson County at the Nebraska Cooperative Government (Lottery) annual meeting. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen abstained during the vote citing a conflict of interest.
Roads Superintendent Mark Christensen appeared with the county annual certification of program compliance for 2021. Christiansen said instead of the one and six year road plans and other documents, the county signs this certificate to state they are in compliance with State of Nebraska requirements. The commissioners approved signature of the document.
During the committee reports, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said a hazard mitigation training was taking place on Monday and he would represent Dawson County. He invited the commissioners to attend if they were able.
Commissioner Rickertsen, who sits on the Two Rivers Public Health Department board, stated the health department believes there will be another spike in COVID-19 cases after the start of school. New COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in the past several weeks.
Chairman Bill Stewart said he, Commissioner Rod Reynolds and County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky are working on the county’s budget, it will be presented at the Sept. 15 meeting.
During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners approved tax corrections for parcels owned by Randy Burge and John Kreuscher. Assessor Nic Van Cura said these concerned the negotiated settlements from the TERC cases.