Dawson County Jail taking measures as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Jail continues to take precautions against COVID-19 as cases are on the rise once again, Sheriff Ken Moody told Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.

Moody reported that there were inmates previously incarcerated in the jail who later tested positive for COVID-19. After learning this, the jail was put on lockdown to monitor for any new cases, but none were found.

The jail population is averaging around 100 and Moody said they are starting to admit more inmates, after reducing their numbers in 2020. They will also be housing federal inmates in greater numbers once again.

Moody also said the state wide radio project the commissioners approved is ongoing and he receives updates every Monday.

The commissioners voted to appoint Yvonne Rickertsen to represent Dawson County at the Nebraska Cooperative Government (Lottery) annual meeting. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen abstained during the vote citing a conflict of interest.