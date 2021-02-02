Dawson County commissioners deal with questions regarding taxation of land owned by political subdivisions, charitable foundations

LEXINGTON — The question of taxation of land owned by political subdivisions and charitable foundations was discussed during the Dawson County commissioners board of equalization meeting on Monday.
Dawson County Assessor John Moore presented tax corrections regarding parcels of land owned by the Lexington Community Development Agency, CDA, and the Gothenburg Public Schools Foundation.
Mayor John Fagot said during a phone call Monday afternoon, the CDA is a city board whose appointments are made by the City Manager. The 14 parcels in question are empty lots under the ownership of the City of Lexington and are not taxable.
Fagot said when a home is built on site, the property then enters the tax roll.
Moore said, during the meeting, the lots owned by the CDA are for residential development and said he was under the impression they were tax exempt, as these properties are being held for development.
The tax corrections included the year’s taxes for the years of 2019 and 2020.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson asked Moore how these types of errors could be allowed to slip through for two years. “Isn’t it your responsibility to say what is exempt?” Jacobson said to Moore.
Moore said in the case of political subdivisions, they were exempt, but said in this case he thought it was a grey area. On the errors, Moore said, “It was a mistake.”
Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said the City of Lexington needs to communicate and provide documentation about their intention with these parcels of land. She said an argument could be made that they are exempt, but the city has not offered the proper communication.
The tax corrections for the parcels owned by the City of Lexington were approved unanimously by the commissioners.
Kühn said after the vote the county needs to stay in conformity with the state regulations and get clarification from the Department of Revenue and get communications from the City of Lexington regarding the status of the property.
Chairman Bill Stewart told Kühn they would take the issue under advisement.
Other tax corrections included three parcels owned by the Gothenburg Public Schools Foundation.
Board member Nate Wyatt said the foundation is a 501(c)(3) and they support programs offered by Gothenburg Public Schools and receive and administer funds for educational purposes, according to the Gothenburg Public Schools website.
Moore said during the meeting he thought the foundation was a political subdivision and therefore exempt.
The land owned by the foundation includes three parcels located south of the Legion field.
The commissioners approved the corrections for the parcels owned by the foundation.
Other tax corrections were approved for parcels owned by James Nelms, which concerned a name change, clerical fixes for Ross Bartlett, KRC Enterprises, LLC, Esteban Rios, Prospect Properties, Maria De Jesus Ceja-Diaz and Mid-America Service Technologies.
A Tax Equalization and Review Committee, TERC, decision for a parcel for the Central Nebraska Housing Corp was also approved.
During the comment period of the regular meeting, Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen clarified a statement he made during a previous meeting regarding not running for office. Rickertsen said he will not rerun for the position of chairman, but has not made his decision about rerunning for the District Three commissioner position.
A public hearing was held regarding a conditional use permit application made by Timothy Chancellor to allow for a structure mounted solar conversion system located on a tract of land between Eddyville and Sumner.
Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the planning commission for the county forwarded the permit to the commissioners with their unanimous approval and one public comment supported the project.
Chancellor told the commissioners his swine operation can rack up high utility costs and the solar panels would help to offset this. He has been working with the Dawson Public Power District to install a 100 kilowatt generation unit.
The commissioners approved the permit.
A second public hearing was held regarding another permit by Chancellor, who wants to install a ground mounted solar panel unit on a property near the unincorporated community of Buffalo.
There was a change regarding the permit, after the planning commission hearing, Chancellor decided to locate the solar panels on the roof of one of the buildings as well, Holbrook said. A second hearing regarding moving the panels to the roof has been scheduled for the planning commission.
Deputy Attorney Kühn said it was best to let this second hearing proceed before the planning commission, rather than approving the permit to allow for the panels on the roof, and cutting the planning commission out of the process.
The commissioners chose to approve the permit for the ground installation of the panels, but will hold another public hearing regarding the change to the permit.
Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody appeared to award a bid for two new police utility vehicles.
Moody chose the Platte Valley Auto bid, for two 2021 Ford Explorers for $77,400.00, with a $12,600 trade-in factored.
Brandon Kjar spoke to the commissioners about estimates for a new roof for the Dawson County Annex Building. He said the roof has been pulling away from the edges for the past several years and has led to a number of leaks which continually need to be patched. The last incident resulted in a two foot tear.
The options were for a 60 mil roof with a 25 year warranty and a 90 mil roof with a 30 year warranty. Kjar said work on the roof wouldn’t be done before August. The commissioners approved for Kjar to begin to advertising for sealed bids.
Two Environmental supplemental agreements between Dawson County and Alfred Benesch & Company for the Cozad Southwest project were approved by the commissioners.