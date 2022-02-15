Dawson County Children’s Museum working to move into former Pizza Hut location

LEXINGTON — The former Pizza Hut location is getting a new lease on life as the future location of the Dawson County Children’s Museum.

Pat and James Longly, along with family help, are working to repair and remodel the former Pizza Hut location. James said extensive water damage in the building occurred after it closed its doors and that has necessitated gutting the interior of the structure.

James also said they plan to have the iconic “Pizza Hut” roof removed and replace it with a new one.

Once the demolition is complete, the work to make the space the new Dawson County Children’s Museum will begin.

Walls will be built to create stations for the various centers the museum has at its current location on Washington St. The bathrooms are also being remodeled to ensure that they are handicap accessible. A sink and counter space will be added for anyone hosting events, such as, birthday parties to use.