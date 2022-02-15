Dawson County Children’s Museum working to move into former Pizza Hut location

LEXINGTON — The former Pizza Hut location is getting a new lease on life as the future location of the Dawson County Children’s Museum.
Pat and James Longly, along with family help, are working to repair and remodel the former Pizza Hut location. James said extensive water damage in the building occurred after it closed its doors and that has necessitated gutting the interior of the structure.
James also said they plan to have the iconic “Pizza Hut” roof removed and replace it with a new one.
Once the demolition is complete, the work to make the space the new Dawson County Children’s Museum will begin.
Walls will be built to create stations for the various centers the museum has at its current location on Washington St. The bathrooms are also being remodeled to ensure that they are handicap accessible. A sink and counter space will be added for anyone hosting events, such as, birthday parties to use.
The museum currently features, “over 15 themed centers designed to inspire imaginative play and hands-on exploration for adults and children to experience together. Search for hidden wildlife in a natural setting, canoe, camp, create art, explore science, build something while learning about construction, shop/or clerk at a grocery store, launch into space or try out other forms of transportation, playschool, read stories, climb a treehouse and slide down a slide, put together puzzles, create with Legos, dress up, do a puppet play, playhouse, mend bones and doctor the sick, and experience life on the farm,” according to the Dawson County Children’s Musuem.
When asked why they were moving to a new location, Pat said mainly for the heightened visibility the building provides, being situated along Plum Creek Parkway, one of the busiest streets in Lexington.
A Nebraska Department of Transportation average annual daily traffic count showed 11,860 vehicles traveled up and down the parkway in 2019.
In another bid to help increase the visibility of the museum, the pole that once sported the Pizza Hut sign will be shortened and will include a marquee sign that can advertise different information such as hours, events and times, thank you to sponsors, etc.
June 1 is the target date for opening the new museum location; this coincides with the lease expiring at their current Washington St. location.
The Longly’s said they have already received community support and local businesses have begun making different kinds of donations toward the project.
The Dawson County Children’s Museum is also using funds donated during Give BIG Lexington for the project. Pat said if anyone is interested in making their own donation, they can mail them to 108 E. River Road, Lexington, NE 68850.
They can also donate through the Give BIG Lexington 2021 page, which is still open and features a tab to continue donating.
Pat Longly started the Children’s Museum organization in 2011 after she retired from teaching. The organization originally operated out of the Lexington Public Library, hosting events on Saturdays.
In 2019, the museum found its first space to call its own on N. Washington St. and has operated there since; they did have to close their doors for a brief period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened with safety measures in place.
As an all-volunteer organization, the museum welcomes the help of interested community members in staffing shifts. If interested in this opportunity, contact museum director Pat Longly.
The mission of the Dawson County Children’s Museum, according to their website," is to offer children and adults the opportunity to explore areas of science, math, social studies and fine arts through free play, exploration and demonstration."
The Lexington Pizza Hut location closed its doors in early 2021. Joseph Unger, a spokesman for Pizza Hut, said the lease was set to expire at the time.
Information from the Dawson County Assessor indicates the recognizable Pizza Hut building was constructed in 1974.