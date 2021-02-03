Dawson County Assessor John Moore to retire April 30, Department of Revenue issues report citing law violations and poor assessment practices by Assessor’s office

LEXINGTON — Dawson County Assessor John Moore stated he will retire at the end of April, while the Nebraska Department of Revenue has issued a report noting law violations and poor assessment practices of the assessor’s office.
During the Dawson County commissioner’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, Dawson County Assessor John Moore issued a letter stating he intended to retire on April 30.
Moore and the Dawson County Assessor’s office have come under scrutiny by the Nebraska Department of Revenue in 2018 and 2021. During a meeting in January, Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen said the practices of the assessor’s office are in need of a “complete overhaul.”
Moore said, during an interview with the Clipper-Herald, there was no indication from prior audits of 2019 and 2020 from the Department of Revenue that something was wrong.
Jodi Spencer, the Deputy County Assessor, said she feels the office has improved since the situation in 2017. She said the staff spent nights and weekends trying to organize and fix the issues that had been reported by the Department of Revenue in 2018.
Sorensen issued a formal report regarding the assessment practices of Dawson County, which was received during the commissioners meeting.
“There are a number of violations of the laws of the State of Nebraska and poor assessment practices that can only be remedied by the County’s devotion of time, resources, and strong management,” Sorensen wrote.
Sorensen said the corrective measures require the county’s “full immediate and diligent,” attention, but the issues are not insurmountable.
In Nebraska’s state constitution, it requires taxes on real property to be, “levied by valuation uniformly and proportionately.” Sorensen said state law establishes the framework by which an assessor must operate to satisfy this constitutional duty.
“However, a real property tax assessment system requires that an operation or procedure be done completely and in a consistent and uniform manner each time it is repeated,” Sorensen wrote, “accurate and efficient assessment practices represent prudent expenditure of tax monies, establish taxpayer confidence in local government and enable the local government to serve it citizens more effectively.”
When there are failures to comply with the requirements of the law, assessors need to take measures to correct these deficiencies. Failure to do so can result in sanctions, which include the removal of the assessor’s certificate or the suspension of the county’s assessment function, Sorensen wrote.
Since 2018, there have been concerns about improper assessment practices of Dawson County and those were addressed with Moore. Sorensen wrote, following the 2018 review and through 2019, Moore demonstrated, “sufficient, albeit temporary, progress,” in addressing the concerns about the improper practices.
However, during the 2020 review, concerns about improper practices were renewed following Dawson County taxpayers inquiries regarding assessments and tax statements, Sorensen wrote.
In October 2020, the records within and assessment practices of Moore were reviewed again, by a review of files and discussions with the assessor.
The review looked into if Moore was submitting sales for use in the state sale file, whether sales are being qualified correctly and if all real property is being assessed as of January 1, all of which are required by Nebraska state law.
“A review of the state sales files for Dawson County, for sales between January 2020 and July 2020 indicated there were 22 missing sales, or 6.1 percent of all sales in the county for this period had not been submitted to the Department,” Sorensen wrote.
During discussions with Moore, he did not adequately explain why these sales were not submitted, Sorensen wrote, she added Moore does not have an adequate, documented process in place to ensure that all sales files are delivered to the state in a timely and consistent manner.
“This not only violates state statue and regulation, but also erodes public trust in county records and violates the due process rights of taxpayers,” Sorensen wrote.
On the issue of qualifying sales, Sorensen wrote there are issues with the assessor’s office process of qualifying sales. State regulations require all sales deemed arm’s length transactions to be accompanied with sufficient evidence in the state sales files.
“During a review of the Dawson County sales file, three agricultural grass sales that had been disqualified were discovered with no reason or other information given,” Sorensen wrote.
She also said Moore does not follow a consistent process for qualifying sales and does not have a documented method for how sales are qualified.
Regarding open construction permits, Sorensen wrote the department found a significant percentage of new construction permits had not been timely processed, this is also a violation of state statue.
A review of open permits for new construction in Dawson County revealed 111 open permits that had been filed in 2019 or earlier. Of these, 38 percent had no indication of a review of construction in progress, while 17 percent had evidence of a review, but no additional value had been added to the assessment roles for 2020.
Again, the Department of Revenue found no documented methodology to process open building permits or ensure that all permits were completed in a timely process.
Moore said, in a prior interview, there was a former employee who had left permits open and had not completed the work, something which the office is working through.
Sorensen wrote that state statue was violated by Moore’s failure to review and assess any value attributable to improvements of real property that were subject to open building permits. She said the principal was further violated by the decision of Moore to disqualify ag land sales without a sufficient or compelling reason.
“This disqualification of sales resulted in a 10.5 percent reduction in the median sales ratio, suggesting that the statistics produced by the state sales files were not a reliable representation of the agricultural and horticultural class of property in Dawson County,” wrote Sorensen.
In light of all this, Sorensen recommends Moore be placed on probation for one year.
She wrote, “The failures in the assessment practices in Dawson County are the result of a failure to perform statutory duties, coupled with willful ignorance of the standards necessary to perform his statutory and regulatory duties.”
During the probation period, Moore will be required to do the following,
• Conduct a complete reappraisal of the ag and horticultural land class of property in Dawson County
• Establish procedures by which every sale is transferred to the Department of Revenue within 45 days, by March 15
• Establish procedures by which all improvements which are the subject of building permits are properly assessed, by March 15.
• By March 19, complete a review and assessment of all open building permits, received by the office prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
• Establish a written methodology for all classes of real property, by March 19.
• On the first business day of each month, submit reports to Sorensen, identifying progress made in the prior month toward each of the corrective measures.
• Cooperate with the Department of Revenue staff during any planned or unplanned visits to the office, including access to any of the records maintained by Moore.
Regarding Moore’s retirement, Sorensen said he will be asked to establish procedures for the incoming assessor. He will be required to submit monthly reports, but after he retires the reports will be moot, she said. The Department of Revenue will work with the remaining employees of the assessment office, as well as the interim assessor.
The Department of Revenue also recommended corrective measures for the Dawson County Commissioners to take,
• Ensure that Moore and the office staff are fully implementing the corrective measures
• Require a report from Moore during the first board of equalization meeting each month describing the progress in complying with the corrective measures.
• Provide the assessor’s office with the resources required to implement the corrective measures.
Moore has 30 days from the receipt of the report to submit a written plan to Sorensen which sets forth specific action steps to correct the deficiencies which were reported. The Department of Revenue will monitor the county and assessor’s office on a monthly basis to ensure progress is being made.
Sorensen wrote if corrective measures are not implemented in a timely manner, the Nebraska Tax Commissioner, Tony Fulton, may order the county to implement them after a notice and a hearing.
If such an order is issued, and the county does not comply, Sorensen may seek to suspend the county assessment function and implement corrective measures, for which the county will be responsible for covering the cost.
Moore’s retirement letter was accepted unanimously by the commissioners, who thanked him for his over 35 years of service to the county.
Moore declined to comment on the matter during the meeting.
Chairman Bill Stewart said the county assessor is an elected position, and Moore’s term would have ended in 2022. The commissioners will have to appoint a qualified individual to the position to serve the remainder of the term.