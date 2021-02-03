Dawson County Assessor John Moore to retire April 30, Department of Revenue issues report citing law violations and poor assessment practices by Assessor’s office

“During a review of the Dawson County sales file, three agricultural grass sales that had been disqualified were discovered with no reason or other information given,” Sorensen wrote.

She also said Moore does not follow a consistent process for qualifying sales and does not have a documented method for how sales are qualified.

Regarding open construction permits, Sorensen wrote the department found a significant percentage of new construction permits had not been timely processed, this is also a violation of state statue.

A review of open permits for new construction in Dawson County revealed 111 open permits that had been filed in 2019 or earlier. Of these, 38 percent had no indication of a review of construction in progress, while 17 percent had evidence of a review, but no additional value had been added to the assessment roles for 2020.

Again, the Department of Revenue found no documented methodology to process open building permits or ensure that all permits were completed in a timely process.

Moore said, in a prior interview, there was a former employee who had left permits open and had not completed the work, something which the office is working through.