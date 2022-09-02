Dawson Co. Commissioners approve $1.7 million bid for new Roads Department building

LEXINGTON — A $1.7 million bid for a new Roads Department building was approved by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The road to this point began when the City of Lexington and county both discussing the possibility of a land swap.

The city would take over the county Road Department building on the corner of W. 8th and Ontario St., while the county would take over a 10 acre tract near E. Prospect Road and Road 434 so they can build a new road building.

When asked what the city intends for the property, Mayor John Fagot said they will tear down the building and find a best use for the space in the future.

Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with the submitted bids and said TL Sund Constructors, Inc., of Lexington had the low bid at $1,704,776.15.

Commissioner Rod Reynolds said the bid amount came in as expected and while a large investment, the new building would serve the Road Department for years to come. It was noted the funding for the project will come solely through the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

Reynolds gave a brief timeline, saying that dirt work should begin this fall, with concrete being laid next summer. The building will go up next fall and interior work will be finished in the winter. In all, he said it should be around a year and a half before the building is fully finished.

Moving forward on the agenda, Lance Harter, with Oak Creek Engineering, LLC, presented the plans for asphalt projects the commissioners had approved as a part of the one-year road plan.

Harter estimated the entire project to be around $4.1 million, the plan is to have three inches of asphalt in place. The roads will not be fully closed during the work, but be down to one lane and flagged by workers.

The commissioners set the date to open bids for the project on Oct. 11, the best recommendation will then be presented at the following commissioners meeting.

A motion to award bids for two new vehicles for the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was tabled as the bids had been delivered to the wrong place.

Also tabled was an agreement between the county and Virgin Pulse for a wellness service, County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky said revisions had not been received.

The commissioners approved annual considerations for an additional one percent increase in the budget base and a resolution for county levy authority.

During the committee reports, Commissioner Rick Zarek said he and Chief Deputy Greg Gilg had done a spot check of the Sheriff Office’s inventory and several PC’s and iPads were removed for being out of date, not working or without proper network protection.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said that the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency has requested all the county’s documentation regarding the disaster declaration in 2019 due to the localized flooding.

Woldt said the county has not received funds from NEMA due to this, despite the fact the county closed out proceedings and were compensated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in February 2021.

The county will be filing for an extension; Woldt said Dawson County was not the only county that has not received state funds yet.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said that the Shotkoski Hay Company plat in Darr is moving forward.

Back in June, Surveyor Mark Streit told the commissioners he had been asked by Shotkoski Hay Company to survey property they owned in Darr as they planned to split up a lot and sell the ground.

Streit noted he ran into an issue because he found a dedication for a street that ran through the property.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the dedication for the street dates back to 1902, the year Darr was formally platted.

The dedication should be able to be vacated, but as Darr is an unincorporated community the question of if it fell under the county’s purview was also brought up.

Streit said he wanted to know about the statutes that were in place so he could proceed, as Shotkoski Hay wanted to move ahead on their end.

Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn said she would look into the situation.

During the board of equalization meetings, tax corrections for parcels owned by Jerold Lauenstein, Hernando Alvidrez, James Wilkins, Juan Rodriguez, Richard Childress, Donald Lessig, Alfred Carr, Terry Geiser and Donald Hite.

It was noted all of the corrections had to do with parcels that included a homestead exemption in 2019.

To qualify for a homestead exemption under this category, an individual must: be 65 or older before Jan. 1 of the application year; own and occupy a homestead continuously from January 1 through Aug. 15; and have qualifying household income.

The issue that led to the corrections was a procedural error in the office.

The commissioners also approved vehicle tax exemptions for the following:

St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church – 2013 Ford Taurus

The Church of God New Jerusalem – 2011 Ford van and 2015 GMC van

The notice of valuation changes were also approved, the commissioners had held valuation protests on July 14, 15 and 18.