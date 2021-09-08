Dawson Area Development announces this year’s Leadership Classes

LEXINGTON — Dawson Area Development (DAD) is excited to announce this year’s adult and youth classes for their leadership series.
Dawson Area Youth Leadership (DAYL) – Class # 3
Makayla Adams – Lexington
Jada Araujo – Overton
Taya Berry – Lexington
Sydney Houchin – Gothenburg
Tara Linn – Cozad
Skyler Ober – Farnam
Emma Peterson – Gothenburg
Shaundra Wiederholt – Cozad
Brayden Wilkinson – Cozad
Jacie Wolfinger – Sumner
Tyler Woody – Lexington
DAYL typically consists of Juniors that are interested in expanding their leadership roles. This year DAD has also included Seniors because of Covid.
Dawson Area Adult Leadership (DAL) – Class #18
Misty Bussinger – Gothenburg
Noah Dea – Gothenburg
Deanna Finke – Gothenburg
Roque Gonzalex – Lexington
Myndee Hagan – Lexington
Jennifer Norton – Lexington
Mandy Sand – Lexington
Tim Sladek – Cozad
Kaitlyn Woltemath – Lexington
DAL and DAYL comprise a nine session/nine-month class on leadership and the Dawson County area. Class members will hear from decision makers that make the Dawson County area so vital and important for the state. The topics include: Ag, Energy & Environment; Local
Government and Law Enforcement; Education, HHS, Business, Industry and Media; State Government, Art, Culture & Recreation and a Water Power and Irrigation Tour.
“Dawson Area Leadership has played a big role in producing leaders across the county. Many boards, councils, panels, etc. include members of DAL or Leadershp Dawson County (as it was known before). I was proud to be part of it two years ago and look forward to the talented group of people that make up this year’s DAL and DAYL.” Scott Foster DAD – Assistant Director.
Sessions are scheduled to begin September and run through June.
For more information, visit facebook.com/DawsonAreaDevelopment, or email