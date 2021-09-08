 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson Area Development announces this year’s Leadership Classes
0 comments

Dawson Area Development announces this year’s Leadership Classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dawson Area Development announces this year’s Leadership Classes
BRIAN NEBEN

LEXINGTON — Dawson Area Development (DAD) is excited to announce this year’s adult and youth classes for their leadership series.

Dawson Area Youth Leadership (DAYL) – Class # 3

Makayla Adams – Lexington

Jada Araujo – Overton

Taya Berry – Lexington

Sydney Houchin – Gothenburg

Tara Linn – Cozad

Skyler Ober – Farnam

Emma Peterson – Gothenburg

Shaundra Wiederholt – Cozad

Brayden Wilkinson – Cozad

Jacie Wolfinger – Sumner

Tyler Woody – Lexington

DAYL typically consists of Juniors that are interested in expanding their leadership roles. This year DAD has also included Seniors because of Covid.

 Dawson Area Adult Leadership (DAL) – Class #18

Misty Bussinger – Gothenburg

Noah Dea – Gothenburg

Deanna Finke – Gothenburg

Roque Gonzalex – Lexington

Myndee Hagan – Lexington

Jennifer Norton – Lexington

Mandy Sand – Lexington

Tim Sladek – Cozad

Kaitlyn Woltemath – Lexington

 DAL and DAYL comprise a nine session/nine-month class on leadership and the Dawson County area. Class members will hear from decision makers that make the Dawson County area so vital and important for the state. The topics include: Ag, Energy & Environment; Local

Government and Law Enforcement; Education, HHS, Business, Industry and Media; State Government, Art, Culture & Recreation and a Water Power and Irrigation Tour.

“Dawson Area Leadership has played a big role in producing leaders across the county. Many boards, councils, panels, etc. include members of DAL or Leadershp Dawson County (as it was known before). I was proud to be part of it two years ago and look forward to the talented group of people that make up this year’s DAL and DAYL.” Scott Foster DAD – Assistant Director.

Sessions are scheduled to begin September and run through June.

For more information, visit facebook.com/DawsonAreaDevelopment, or email

dawsonareaassistantdirector@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics