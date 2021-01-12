David Rowe elected to his second two year term as CNPPID board president

 The board approved the inclusion of 1,030 acres in the 2021 Water Leasing Program. In exchange for payment of $100/acre, irrigation customers who submit acres for the program agree to not irrigate the acres. Instead, the Platte River Recovery Program leases the water which is added to the Environmental Account in Lake McConaughy and is available to benefit wildlife habitat along the Platte River.

 The board accepted a bid from Quality Trucks & Trailers of St. Edward, Neb., for a used semi-cab and chassis for $53,000. The directors also awarded a bid to Nebraska Crane, Inc., of Bertrand to supply a side-dump trailer for $44,750.

 Natural Resources and Compliance Manager Mike Drain informed the board about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s intention to remove the interior least tern from the federal endangered species list in the near future. He said there will be no immediate impacts on the manner in which Central monitors and protects the small shorebirds because of the need to continue protection plans for the species, as well as for piping plovers, another shorebird listed as threatened that shares similar habitat along the Platte River.