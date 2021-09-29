Data on Dawson County’s computer network compromised by a cyber-attack

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Courthouse was closed on Monday, Sept. 27 due to the computer network being compromised by a cyber-attack over the weekend.

On Sept. 25, suspicious activity on Dawson County’s computer system was detected by information technology professionals working for Dawson County, according to a press release from Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Measures were taken immediately to control damage from this breach, however, a large amount of data has been compromised by the cyber-attack and work to minimize the negative impact is ongoing, according to the release.

Individuals employed by or doing business with Dawson County who believe their personal information may have been compromised should take precautions to protect themselves from further harm, the release stated.

“It is strongly suggested that individuals change passwords and monitor activity on their private accounts to detect unusual activity,” the release state, “This is a developing situation and there is no other information at this time.”