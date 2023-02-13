GRAND ISLAND — The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) Building Committee will meet and give a recommendation to the Board of Directors on whether to complete construction documents and request bids on the proposed education/office building at the Upper Prairie Silver Moores Flood Reduction (PSM) site northwest of Grand Island.
CPNRD has $1.7 million available from funds received through the Nebraska Natural Resources Development Fund for the PSM project that were approved by the Commission to be utilized for an education center in October 2022. The monthly meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the CPNRD office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island.
- Variance/Appeal Committee The board will consider the Variance/Appeal Committee’s recommendation on a request from a landowner to transfer water rights from Hall to Howard County.
- Violation Report Luke Zakrzewski, GIS Image Analyst, will report on the number of landowners and producers who irrigated land that wasn’t certified or approved for irrigation through a transfer in 2022.
- -2023/2024 FY Budget The Programs Committee will meet to discuss budget items for the NRD’s cost-share and information/education programs.
- Managers’ Report Lyndon Vogt, General Manager, will report.
- Natural Resources Conservation Service Joe Krolikowski, District Conservationist, and Carrie Thompson, Resource Conservationist of Lexington, will report.
- Nebraska Natural Resources Commission Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin Representative, will report.
- Cost-Share Applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and the Central Platte NRD cost-share programs will be considered.
- Upcoming Board Meeting The Board will consider moving the upcoming meeting to March 30, 2023.