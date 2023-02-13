GRAND ISLAND — The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) Building Committee will meet and give a recommendation to the Board of Directors on whether to complete construction documents and request bids on the proposed education/office building at the Upper Prairie Silver Moores Flood Reduction (PSM) site northwest of Grand Island.

CPNRD has $1.7 million available from funds received through the Nebraska Natural Resources Development Fund for the PSM project that were approved by the Commission to be utilized for an education center in October 2022. The monthly meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the CPNRD office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island.