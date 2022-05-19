Cozad firefighters respond to pond fire north of Darr on Wednesday afternoon

DARR — Cozad firefighters were called to the scene of a pond fire that broke out north of Darr during the late afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.

At 4 p.m., units with the Cozad Fire Department were dispatched near the intersection of Road 762 and 427 for the report of a small fire in a dried up pond.

Cozad Assistant Fire Chief Steve Bihlmaier said the land owners had burned several trees a few weeks ago and had cleaned up the remains and dumped them near the pond. There were still some smoldering embers that ignited the vegetation and weeds on fire and the wind spread the fire.

While drought conditions have slightly improved and there has been some green-up in the vegetation, all of Dawson County still remains under Severe Drought, D2, conditions, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Cozad firefighters responded with a grass rig and later called for their C40 unit.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt was also on scene and said the fire mainly burned the phragmites on the edge of the dried up pond, this was no real loss as they are considered an invasive weed.

Bihlmaier said firefighters remained on scene for around an hour and a half to monitor the situation and make sure the fire did not spread past the dried up pond and creek bed area. He said around an acre was burned but did not impact anything significant.