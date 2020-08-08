Cozad Community Schools announces Return to School Plan

COZAD — As the traditional school start time approaches, school districts are refining their reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cozad Community Schools released their Return to School plan at the end of July.
According to Cozad Community School’s website, the first day of school for the 100th Meridian community will be Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The plan stipulates that a mask or face covering will be optional for students and staff, but may become mandatory. Students are recommended to bring a face covering to school to use as needed or directed by school personnel.
Temperature checks of students will be taken upon entry into the building and during lunch time, staff will also undergo the same test.
Hand sanitizing will be required upon entry into a school, at lunch and as people enter classrooms.
As far as instruction, students and staff will be attending in person, while teachers can instruct face-to-face, online or a hybrid model as needed. Students seated in classrooms will be socially distanced as best as possible, according to the plan.
Students will be expected to follow the classroom rules of their teachers to practice appropriate safety practices.
Cleaning and safety procedures will be in place to help slow the spread of the virus. High traffic areas such as lunchrooms and hallways will be cleaned with a food-grade hydrostatic sprayer, according to the plan. Plexiglass barriers will be used in offices, lunchrooms and other high use areas as need.
To start the school year, boxed meals will be served per guidance from Opaa! Food Management, Inc.
Bus riders are recommended to wear face coverings and will practice distancing as best as possible.
All visitors will be required to call the school and schedule a time to enter; it is recommended to wear a face mask when entering the buildings.
