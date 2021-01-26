COVID-19 cases in the Lexington urban area have decreased “dramatically”

LEXINGTON — The daily rates of COVID-19 in the Lexington urban rea have dropped “dramatically” in the past week, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
According to their weekly report, the daily rates of the virus notably decreased. From December 2020 to January 2021, the share of new cases seemed to trend downward across all the cities in the Lexington urban area, including Elwood, Overton and Johnson Lake.
Cozad saw a brief outbreak the previous week, but now cases have trended downward.
Over half of all new cases are detected in seniors over the age of 60-years-old, although weekly positive reports are less than 15 percent of the numbers a month previous.
Testing availability is steady across the seven counties of the Two Rivers district. ICU availability and COVID-19 related hospital bed usage are also within safe levels.
The same drop in daily rates has taken place in the Kearney urban area as well, which includes Elm Creek, Axtell, Pleasanton, Riverdale, Amherst, Gibbon, Shelton and Odessa.
Two Rivers said the area saw a brief uptick in cases over the past week, but have since also decreased across all age groups, especially those aged 60 years or older.
The same dramatic drop was also reported in the Holdrege urban area, which includes Holdrege, Funk and Loomis.
There were only 11 new cases of the virus reported on Sunday, Jan. 24, seven in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one in Kearney County.
Two Rivers chose to lower their COVID-19 risk dial; it remains in the orange ‘elevated’ level, but is closer to the yellow ‘moderate’ section.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 107 deaths in its district. Nebraska, as a state, has reported 1,879 deaths.
Active hospitalizations throughout the state have now fallen below 400, into the high 300s, on Monday there were 392 active hospitalizations across the state, low enough to fall below the ‘blue’ level of the directed health measures.
The ‘green’ level of the health measures further relaxes restrictions, in fact all restrictions are removed but guidance remains in place.
The push to vaccinate Nebraskan’s against the virus is continuing. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 221,394 total vaccines have been distributed, with 137,249 being administered.
So far, the percentage of the population, 16 and older, who have completed their vaccination sits at 1.64 percent of 1.48 million.
To date, Nebraska has reported 187,147 total cases, 132,453 of which have recovered.