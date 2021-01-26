COVID-19 cases in the Lexington urban area have decreased “dramatically”

LEXINGTON — The daily rates of COVID-19 in the Lexington urban rea have dropped “dramatically” in the past week, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

According to their weekly report, the daily rates of the virus notably decreased. From December 2020 to January 2021, the share of new cases seemed to trend downward across all the cities in the Lexington urban area, including Elwood, Overton and Johnson Lake.

Cozad saw a brief outbreak the previous week, but now cases have trended downward.

Over half of all new cases are detected in seniors over the age of 60-years-old, although weekly positive reports are less than 15 percent of the numbers a month previous.

Testing availability is steady across the seven counties of the Two Rivers district. ICU availability and COVID-19 related hospital bed usage are also within safe levels.

The same drop in daily rates has taken place in the Kearney urban area as well, which includes Elm Creek, Axtell, Pleasanton, Riverdale, Amherst, Gibbon, Shelton and Odessa.

Two Rivers said the area saw a brief uptick in cases over the past week, but have since also decreased across all age groups, especially those aged 60 years or older.

