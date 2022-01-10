COVID-19 cases double in the last week, positivity rates higher in Lexington, Kearney and Holdrege

LEXINGTON — While the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial slightly dropped last week; Lexington, Kearney and Holdrege saw higher test positivity rates, likely driven by the Omicron variant.
According to Two Rivers, there were 398 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district between Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022. Over 16 percent of all test recorded in the district are positive.
The three largest cities in the district, Lexington, Holdrege and Kearney, saw higher test positivity rates of between 20-30 percent, 40-50 percent and 15-20 percent, respectively.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services estimates the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is responsible for the current surge in cases. The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons, according to Two Rivers.
Two Rivers does not release the number of new cases in each county due to state directives, but the New York Times national COVID-19 map provides figures based on average numbers of new cases in the past seven days. According to that, new cases in the Two Rivers counties since Dec. 30 have been, approximately:
— Buffalo: 175
— Dawson: 114
— Franklin: 3
— Gosper: 6
— Harlan: 3
— Kearney: 14
— Phelps: 28
As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, there were only nine available ICU beds in the district. Around 80 percent of patients who are on ventilator support across the district or are admitted to the ICU have an active COVID-19 diagnosis.
Around 25 percent of all medical and surgical beds across the district are available, according to Two Rivers.
As of Jan. 5, around 50 percent of the total population of the district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Nebraska DHHS, 56 percent of Dawson County residents over the age of five and 48 percent of Gosper County residents have been fully vaccinated.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org
A public COVID-19 testing site is now open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those looking to be tested are required to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.
For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered slightly from last week in the ‘elevated’ (orange) zone. The dial reading reflects increased ICU beds, lowered medical and surgical bed availability and consistent test positivity rates across the district, according to Two Rivers.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, the number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations is on the rise again. After dipping down to 445 on Dec. 25, 2021, the number has increased to 568, as of Thursday, Jan. 6.
The number of hospitalizations peaked at 637 in mid-December 2021 and seemed to be decreasing until this recent increasing trend.
According to DHHS, 65 percent of the state’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, while 6.5 percent have been partially vaccinated.
There were 10,701 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 483 from the prior week, according to DHHS.
To date, there have been 355,928 total positive cases and 2,878 deaths due to COVID-19.
“With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, the country is averaging more than 500,000 new cases a day, far more than at any previous point in the pandemic. Omicron appears to cause less severe illness than prior forms of the virus, but has contributed to upticks in hospitalizations,” according to the New York Times.
“Hospitalizations have increased more than 50 percent over the last two weeks, a steep incline but so far a much lower rate of increase than cases. More than 100,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide. Deaths, which are a lagging indicator of virus activity, have not yet increased,” according to the New York Times, “With many people testing themselves on at-home tests, and other infections going undetected, reported cases are an undercount of actual infections, but indicate how the virus is spreading. Case trends help officials, businesses and residents assess risk and make decisions. Hospitalizations show strain on health care systems and can indicate the severity of recent infections.”