COVID-19 cases double in the last week, positivity rates higher in Lexington, Kearney and Holdrege

For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered slightly from last week in the ‘elevated’ (orange) zone. The dial reading reflects increased ICU beds, lowered medical and surgical bed availability and consistent test positivity rates across the district, according to Two Rivers.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, the number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations is on the rise again. After dipping down to 445 on Dec. 25, 2021, the number has increased to 568, as of Thursday, Jan. 6.

The number of hospitalizations peaked at 637 in mid-December 2021 and seemed to be decreasing until this recent increasing trend.

According to DHHS, 65 percent of the state’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, while 6.5 percent have been partially vaccinated.

There were 10,701 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 483 from the prior week, according to DHHS.

To date, there have been 355,928 total positive cases and 2,878 deaths due to COVID-19.