COVID-19 cases continue to steadily decline in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district

LEXINGTON — COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district have fallen to such a point that the risk dial for the region will now be updated bi-weekly.

There were 17 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district between March 23-29. In March 2022, Two Rivers recorded the lowest number of monthly COVID-19 cases, 118, since June 2021, when 35 cases were recorded across the entire district.

“As a result of decreasing cases and consistent level of low risk, the risk dial will now be updated bi-weekly unless there is an increase of risk,” per Two Rivers.

Test positivity rates outside of long term facilities are around five percent and have remained at this level for over a month now.

Earlier this week, Two Rivers announced five more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 205 since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020. Those deaths, of people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, occurred in November and December.

As of Wednesday, March 30, over 30 percent of ICU beds and 40 percent of medical and surgical beds in the district were available. No COVID-19 patients were currently on ventilator support.

As of March 22, 52 percent of the total population of Two Rivers’ district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Mar 29, 2022, half of Two Rivers’ total population has either received a booster dose or are within the two or five-month interval after their second vaccine dose.

Dawson County continues to have the highest vaccination rate in the district, 53.7 percent; Gosper County’s number is 48.5 percent.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get a COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html/calendar/2022/4

Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 testing at their Kearney office at 516 W. 11th St., testing is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Those interested in testing are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week in the ‘low risk’ (green) zone. The dial reflects falling COVID incidence rates, improved ICU and Hospital bed availability and lowered COVID-related morbidity across the district,” according to Two Rivers.

Statewide, active COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall.

As of Thursday, March 31, there were 80 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska. Numbers tumbled during February and decreased at a slower rate in March. The last time hospitalizations were this low was July 2021.