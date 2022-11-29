Courthouse Christmas display seven years in the making

LEXINGTON — A project to decorate the Dawson County Courthouse for the Christmas season has reached its final phase after being in the works for seven years.

Lexington resident Paul Homan said the idea came to him when he was driving past the courthouse after Thanksgiving in 2015. There were no lights up and he thought the whole scene looked rather dreary during the holiday season.

Homan said he decided he wanted to do something about it and he thought a Christmas display was needed. After doing some research about religious displays on public property, Homan approached the commissioners with the idea and they were in unanimous support.

The project has unfolded in three phases, with the Christian nativity scene being the first part displayed in 2016. Homan said through private fundraising and donations; they were able to put up the nativity scene.

Per the rules, there had to be a balance of a secular scene and the next project was Santa’s workshop, featuring the Ol’ Saint Nick in his sleigh pulled by the reindeer. This was put up for the first time in 2017.

Homan said the figures in the nativity and Santa scenes were painted by students from all over the county. The students in Lexington’s alternate education program helped to cutout the figures and touched them up for display.

It was important to include students in the project so they could be a part of a community service, Homan said.

In the past, Lexington students have helped to set up the display, while another year members of the Lexington Lions Club were a part of it.

This year marked the completion of the final phase of the project, a way to display Christmas lights on the side of the courthouse.

Homan said Eilers Machine & Welding Inc. created several t-posts that could be used to display lights on the side of the courthouse without the need to drill or nail into the side of the historic building. Homan and his son installed the lights recently and they are now lighting up the west side of the courthouse.

As in past years, the display was set up the weekend after Thanksgiving and will be taken down after New Year’s. Residents of the county will be able to drive down or walk N. Washington St. to see the holiday display.

Homan said with all three phases of the project completed, he is looking for a service organization to help take over the installation and removal of the displays in the future. He said people have been generous in their donations and they have funds set aside through the Lexington Community Foundation for maintenance of the displays.

There is also a need to store the display outside of the holiday season, Homan said they have had people generous enough to help store the materials for a time but they are looking for someone new to help this year.

He said when stored away, the materials take up around a third of the space of a single car garage stall.

Those interested in taking on the display or arranging storage can contact Homan at 308-325-4154.

With the three phases of the display now complete, Homan said it is “real gratifying,” to see everything on display.

He noted it was something he wanted to have done when he drove past the dark courthouse in 2015 and is glad to see it lit up for the holiday season.