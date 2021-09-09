Courageous Mujer Podcast celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

LEXINGTON — United by Culture Media an affiliate of the Lexington Community Foundation and in association with the Courageous Mujer Podcast are all coming together for Hispanic Heritage Month. During our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration we will be visiting with six Latinas throughout the state to discuss identity, culture and accomplishments. Courageous Mujer Podcast host Gladys Godinez will kick off this special programming on Wednesday September 15th, 2021 with special guest Yolanda Nuncio

Courageous Mujer Podcast is focused on embracing, uplifting and celebrating Latinas in Nebraska and the Heartland. All of the podcasts will begin at 12 p.m. CST on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 15 - Yolanda Nuncio

Saturday, September 18 - Valeria Rodriguez

Saturday, September 25 - Beatriz Reyna

Saturday, October 2 - Carmen Montes

Saturday, October 9 - Dr. Athena Ramos

Saturday, October 16 - Shirl Mora James

This and all following podcast interviews will be live streamed via the United By Culture Media and Courageous Mujer’s Facebook and Youtube pages. The podcast audio will also be made available on podcast streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts and Anchor.FM within 24 hours after the live stream.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}