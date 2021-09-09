Courageous Mujer Podcast celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

LEXINGTON — United by Culture Media an affiliate of the Lexington Community Foundation and in association with the Courageous Mujer Podcast are all coming together for Hispanic Heritage Month. During our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration we will be visiting with six Latinas throughout the state to discuss identity, culture and accomplishments. Courageous Mujer Podcast host Gladys Godinez will kick off this special programming on Wednesday September 15th, 2021 with special guest Yolanda Nuncio
Courageous Mujer Podcast is focused on embracing, uplifting and celebrating Latinas in Nebraska and the Heartland. All of the podcasts will begin at 12 p.m. CST on the following dates:
- Wednesday, September 15 - Yolanda Nuncio
- Saturday, September 18 - Valeria Rodriguez
- Saturday, September 25 - Beatriz Reyna
- Saturday, October 2 - Carmen Montes
- Saturday, October 9 - Dr. Athena Ramos
- Saturday, October 16 - Shirl Mora James
This and all following podcast interviews will be live streamed via the United By Culture Media and Courageous Mujer’s Facebook and Youtube pages. The podcast audio will also be made available on podcast streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts and Anchor.FM within 24 hours after the live stream.
This presentation is funded by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Dr. Katie Weitz.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Courageous Mujer Podcast is one of many grants funded by Humanities Nebraska (HN). HN awards more than $257,000 in grants each year.
Created in 1973 as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, HN is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of public and academic members. Humanities Nebraska funds programs that explore Nebraska’s heritage, build community awareness, and strengthen our ties to cultural traditions at home and abroad.
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment is a public/private partnership that designates funds to HN for distribution.
Any non-profit group is eligible to apply for a grant from HN. The HN staff is available for grant consultation and will read proposal drafts.
Contact the HN office if you need assistance with a project idea. For a copy of Humanities Nebraska grant guidelines, contact HN at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone 402-474-2131 or email at info@humanitiesnebraska.org. A grant guideline packet is available at: www.humanitiesnebraska.org.