Commissioners approve using county funds to fully finance the victim witness position

LEXINGTON — In a move to free up time for Dawson County’s victim witness, the Dawson County commissioners approved eliminating a Victims of Crimes Act grant and finance the position fully with county funds.
Julie Gilg, victim witness for the county appeared before the commissioners, asking to not reapply for a VOCA grant funding and for the county to absorb the costs.
Gilg had spoken to the commissioners during a meeting in May 2019 about this possibility. She noted that she has to do a large deal of statistics and bookkeeping to satisfy the requirements of the grant funding.
On Tuesday, Gilg went into further detail about the issue.
To keep receiving the funding, there are reports Gilg has to send in which take up a good deal of time, some of it includes statistics for the state and federal government. The time spent on the grant reporting is time taken away from the actual purpose of the office, victim witness.
To date, Gilg said she has provided service to 1,176 individuals, 407 of which were brand new. She said this number will continue to grow until the end of the year.
One restriction imposed upon Gilg , since her position uses the grant funds, is that she cannot aid an individual in a deposition. In reality, Gilg said a victim witness is one of the best people who could help prepare this.
She said the public at large generally isn’t informed about the workings of a deposition and it can create much anxiety for a person, who has likely already been the victim of crime.
Gilg did broach the idea of hiring additional staff to help with the reporting, but noted space is limited in the courthouse and there are logistical problems when it comes to fielding phone calls.
The victim witness position was created in Dawson County in 1994 and until now, has benefited from the grant funding. However, Gilg said, over the years there have been multiple changes to the requirements, which have become burdensome. They have become, “highly demanding,” she told the commissioners.
Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn told the commissioners Gilg often comes in early or skips her lunch period, just to handle the grant reporting.
Elizabeth Waterman, Dawson County Attorney, spoke to the commissioners as well, saying the requirements for the grant can be, “overwhelming.” She added Gilg still has to fit all this work into a 40-hour work week, which is nearly, “undoable.”
The county has already been contributing funding for the position and taking on the full funding would add around $51,000 in costs. At the moment, the position is still funded through fiscal year 2021.
Chairmen Dennis Rickertsen said, after discussing the county’s options, absorbing the costs might be the most effective action to take, as it would free up needed time for Gilg to work with victims, rather than handle paperwork.
Commissioner Bill Stewart said initially the money could come from Keno funds, while a more permanent solution was sought out.
The commissioners voted unanimously for the county to fund the victim witness positon.
At 8:59 a.m. the commissioners entered executive session to discuss personal leave authorization for a county employee. At 9:12 a.m., the commissioners ended the session and voted to grant Sandy Urban 20 days additional catastrophic illness leave.
During committee reports, Emergency Manager Brian Woldt told the commissioners the Local Emergency Operation Plan, LEOP, had been submitted and accepted by the Nebraska Emergency Management Organization.
During the board of equalization meeting, Stacy Moxey appeared via Zoom regarding a refund for property tax interest.
Moxey said she was charged $25 interest, saying she didn’t receive a proper notice. Chairmen Rickertsen said the commissioners were bound by a state statue, which states failure to receive such notice does not release the tax payer from responsibility.
The commissioners voted to deny Moxey’s request.
The commissioners did approve a tax refund on a parcel owned by Taunya Chytka due to double taxation and a correction on a parcel owned by Eldon Wheeler.
