Commissioners approve using county funds to fully finance the victim witness position

LEXINGTON — In a move to free up time for Dawson County’s victim witness, the Dawson County commissioners approved eliminating a Victims of Crimes Act grant and finance the position fully with county funds.

Julie Gilg, victim witness for the county appeared before the commissioners, asking to not reapply for a VOCA grant funding and for the county to absorb the costs.

Gilg had spoken to the commissioners during a meeting in May 2019 about this possibility. She noted that she has to do a large deal of statistics and bookkeeping to satisfy the requirements of the grant funding.

On Tuesday, Gilg went into further detail about the issue.

To keep receiving the funding, there are reports Gilg has to send in which take up a good deal of time, some of it includes statistics for the state and federal government. The time spent on the grant reporting is time taken away from the actual purpose of the office, victim witness.

To date, Gilg said she has provided service to 1,176 individuals, 407 of which were brand new. She said this number will continue to grow until the end of the year.