LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved a bid for the first phase of the courthouse remodel project during their meeting on Wednesday, May 31.

The first phase of the remodel involves the County Clerk’s room. Additional phases in the future include changing the former second floor courtroom into the new commissioners meeting space and updates to the first floor bathrooms.

There was a sole bid from TL Sund Constructors for $872,200.00 with an estimated finished time of Oct. 25, 2023. The county will be using American Rescue Plan funds to cover the cost.

Chairman Rod Reynolds noted at a prior meeting they want to have work on the Clerk’s office done so they can be ready election season.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said there will be some inconveniences while the work is ongoing, but the finished product will be worth the effort.

Melanie Gomez with the Parent Child Center appeared with an agency update and request for funds.

Gomez gave an overview for the new commissioners saying that they are a private, non-profit agency that serves victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse in Dawson and Gosper counties.

In 2022, the agency served 169 clients, 91 percent were from Dawson and Gosper counties, 65 percent were from Lexington, 16 percent from Cozad, and five percent Gothenburg and Elwood respectively.

There were 19 adults and 16 children sheltered last year and beds were slept in 553 times and shelter was occupied 212 days in 2022.

Gomez said their voucher system for The Purple Door Thrift store is being revised; the original intent was to meet emergency needs for individuals that may not have fully qualified for their services.

However, the needs of the community are large and the center’s coffers are not bottomless. Gomez said the vouchers are taking a large amount of revenue away from emergency client financial aid.

She noted they are happy to help those in need, but that cannot come at the expense of their clients.

Gomez said they are expecting a 40 percent funding cut from the Crime Commission for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, currently their largest funding source.

Due to the cut in funding, Gomez said she was requesting more from the county, $15,000.

She noted they are funded mainly through grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, VOCA, Nebraska Homeless Assistance Program, Sexual Assault Service project funding, the Snow Redfern Foundation, United Way and private donations.

District Court Judge James Doyle appeared before the commissioners with an update on court appointed lawyers.

Doyle said the rate of compensation for these lawyers has not changed since 2009 but recently the rate was raised from $100 to $125, still, “far below the market rate,” Doyle noted.

He said he wanted to alert the commissioners to this change so they could incorporate it when planning future budgets.

Doyle said he is “distressed,” that the rate of compensation for these lawyers is not looked at more often, the commissioners opinioned that the rate could be reexamined every year.

County Treasurer Kaitlyn Woltemath appeared with an agreement for electronic government service levels and payport changes which the commissioners approved.

Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with a construction engineering agreement between the county and Alfred Benesch and Company.

Christiansen said this was related to the Cozad southwest bridge project that was ongoing. An item was found during a meeting between the county and company that needed official approval, which the commissioners granted.

The commissioners also set June 27 as the date to open bids for Road Building security fencing and dump trucks.

Dan Schwatzkopf with Jones Insurance appeared and gave the commissioners updates on the employee health insurance renewal and the Wellness Partners Agreement.

The commissioners voted to accept Orien – Fairco option, with an annual maximum with lazer amount of $2,333,669.28, MHPAEA in the amount of $4,000 and the SBC for $150.

During the committee reports Commissioner Rick Zarek reported there is about one million not spoken for from the ARPA funds.

Christiansen reported the overlay project in Gothenburg has started. The asphalt project at Johnson Lake will begin after July 4th and Road 444 from Roads 756-759 is closed.