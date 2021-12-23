CNPPID to open Eagle Viewing Facilities

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter.

The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant on Sat., Dec. 26 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., CST on Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February. The facility will be closed on Jan. 1. The hydroplant is located south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750.

Central's eagle-viewing facility below Kingsley Dam will open for the season on Sat., Jan. 8 and will remain open until the last weekend in February. The Kingsley Dam facility is open for eagle-viewing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MST) on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is no guarantee that eagles will be present at all times. A limited number of binoculars are available at the facilities, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own viewing equipment.

Central has been providing eagle-viewing opportunities at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990. The eagles are attracted to feed on fish in the open water below the plants, particularly when rivers and lakes in the area are covered with ice.