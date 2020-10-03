CNPPID News Release: Johnson Lake Draw Down

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s will lower Johnson Lake on Oct. 8, 2020, to facilitate maintenance on Central’s hydro-electric generation units.

The lake level will drop around two feet, and levels will fluctuate with very low inflows for approximately 10 days. Following the 10 day outage, Johnson Lake will go through a hydrocycling period, where the lake will continue to fluctuate until mid-November.