HOLDEGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors heard an update at Monday’s monthly meeting on the process of developing bylaws that will govern the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District that will be formed after Central and Dawson Public Power District receive the Nebraska Power Review Board’s approval to consolidate.

A bylaws committee -- comprised of several directors, the general managers and attorneys as well as irrigation and power customers from both districts -- prepared an initial draft for both Districts’ boards to review. By involving customers, gathering ideas and hearing what concerns they may have, the Districts look to assure PRPPID will continue to provide the same high level of service to surface irrigation and electrical customers.

“By actively engaging customers, including some who may object to the merger, Central and Dawson PPD are demonstrating our commitment to addressing concerns and ensuring a fair and inclusive transition to the new company,” said Dave Rowe, Central’s board president.

At the committee’s first meeting on May 25, they discussed the framework for the bylaws and issues including governance, management, finances and operations.

The committee achieved consensus on board votes required to act. Supermajorities are required for issues related to rates, allocation of water, and use of electric distribution revenue, irrigation delivery revenue, and generated power revenue within the new district. These approaches provide strong protection for irrigation customers concerned about water delivery and protect the interests of electric distribution customers.

Other areas of consensus were officer terms, meeting logistics, finances and accounting. The committee also discussed how the board will function, including the merits of a committee structure, which Central currently uses and Dawson PPD does not employ. The group found merit in utilizing a committee structure including areas such as water services, natural resources, and electric distribution. This approach enhances deliberation and utilizes the strengths and experience of directors to benefit customers and PRPPID.

Central and Dawson PPD continue to work diligently with their customers, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders as the merger process moves forward. The bylaws process is the latest example of the boards’ shared commitment of transparency, accountability and the long-term success of PRPPID

Central’s board took no action on the draft; additional bylaws committee meetings will be held as needed in the near future.

Also at Monday’s board meeting:

Kent Miller, general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District in North Platte, presented information about TPNRD’s conjunctive management efforts with Central as well as their water data program and gave a brief update on efforts to develop a unified water plan for the Platte River Basin.

The water data program is a data-intensive process that requires cooperation between TPNRD, individual producers and power suppliers in the district to quantify water use and is intended to enhance water management groundwater for irrigation and can assist in development of conjunctive management models.

The unified plan, Miller said, includes discussions among surface water irrigation projects below Lake McConaughy, Natural Resources Districts, power districts, and the State of Nebraska to enhance the available water supply and explore innovative ways to conserve, protect and improve sustainability of water supplies in the basin.

The directors approved a bid from Landmark Implement in Gothenburg to provide a tractor and side mower for $264,987. In a related action, the board approved an amendment to the 2023 budget adding $172,500 to facilitate purchase of the tractor and mower

Civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation as of Monday was 3233.9 feet (955,700 acre-feet; 54.8 percent of capacity). Inflows were 1,250 cubic feet per second (cfs) and outflows were 1,500 cfs. All of the outflow is currently made up of water in the Environmental Account

(EA), a block of water stored behind Kingsley Dam and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to enhance riverine habitat along the central Platte River. Thulin also reported that flows in the South Platte River have recently been sufficient to meet Central’s existing irrigation demand.

The board members heard a presentation from Dawson PPD employees Michael Zern, Cole Brodine and Gwen Kautz about the emergence and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and discussed possible applications in ag based region. AI is the ability of a computer to perform tasks commonly associated with humans, such as the ability to reason, discover meaning, generalize, or learn from past experience.