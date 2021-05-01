City of Lexington receives bids and awards contracts for Wastewater Facility Improvement project

The library closed to the public on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, staff took an inventory of their collection, relabeled books in a series, moved collections, and updated new materials to maintain accuracy, quality and currency.

The book drop was opened after Memorial Day so people could return items that were checked out before the shutdown. Returned items were disinfected before check in. Curbside delivery was also made available two weeks after the shutdown. Wi-Fi was available outside the public from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The library was reopened on July 1 with limited hours, during August and September the phase reopening policy was adjusted as circumstances directed.

The council also approved a change order from Paulsen’s Inc. regarding the ongoing East Addition improvements. The total adjusted change was $132,704.15. The new contract price including the change order will be $964,508.15.

The council approved an updated membership of the LVFD roster to include new members who had been recently added. There are now 41 firefighters on the department.