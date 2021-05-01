City of Lexington receives bids and awards contracts for Wastewater Facility Improvement project

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council awarded six contracts for equipment needed for the Wastewater Facility Improvement project.
The city recently solicited bids for equipment procurement and 12 separate bids were received for the eight different bid packages, according to Miller & Associates. They noted bids were not received for sump pumps and automated sampling equipment, the engineers said this equipment can be procured separately.
The bids selected were as follows
Bid A: Wastewater pumps – non-clog centrifugal, Bert Gurney & Associates, $171.625.00
Bid B: Wastewater pumps – grit, Trillium Pumps, $63,995.00
Bid D: Wastewater pumps – horizontal screw centrifugal, Bert Gurney & Associates, $79,264.00
Bid E: Process equipment – bar screen and screening wash press, Vulcan Industries, $23,284.00
Bid F: Clarification equipment – primary clarifiers, Walker Process Equipment, $415,000.00
Bid G: Grit removal equipment, Envirodyne Systems, $89, 411.00
The engineer’s probable cost was $1,570,000 and the bids recommended were 32 percent below estimate.
The council received the annual report from the Lexington Public Library.
The library closed to the public on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, staff took an inventory of their collection, relabeled books in a series, moved collections, and updated new materials to maintain accuracy, quality and currency.
The book drop was opened after Memorial Day so people could return items that were checked out before the shutdown. Returned items were disinfected before check in. Curbside delivery was also made available two weeks after the shutdown. Wi-Fi was available outside the public from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The library was reopened on July 1 with limited hours, during August and September the phase reopening policy was adjusted as circumstances directed.
The council also approved a change order from Paulsen’s Inc. regarding the ongoing East Addition improvements. The total adjusted change was $132,704.15. The new contract price including the change order will be $964,508.15.
The council approved an updated membership of the LVFD roster to include new members who had been recently added. There are now 41 firefighters on the department.