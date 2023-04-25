HOLDREGE – The Nebraska Power Review Board has denied the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, and the decision is welcome news to many area farmers and business owners.

“This is a monumental decision,” Citizens Opposed to the Merger (COTM) President Gary Robison said. “We are obviously very pleased.”

The Nebraska Power Review Board heard arguments for and against the merger in February. On April 24, the board released its decision to dismiss the consolidation Petition because it failed to conform to statutory requirements and was therefore defective. The Power Review Board did not consider the merits of the consolidation but instead dismissed the Petition without prejudice.

“We felt confident that the Power Review Board would have agreed with us had they considered the merits of the proposed consolidation,” Robison said. “The evidence and our expert witnesses demonstrated that the merger would not have been in the best interests of Central and would have been prejudicial to irrigation customers.”

Robison said the Power Review Board’s decision allows Gosper, Phelps and Kearney County farmers to retain local control of surface water used for irrigation. That surface water also replenishes the area’s groundwater supply, which benefits all who live and work in the Tri-Counties.

“Having local control of our water is crucial to the future of farming and economic growth in the Tri-County area,” Robison said.

Robison said he hopes the decision will end the matter and that Central and Dawson will not attempt to refile.

“Central has no need to merge and gains nothing from a consolidation with Dawson,” Robison said. “It was a bad idea from the start, and nothing has changed.“

Robison further noted the significant amount of money spent by the parties to date.

“I know what we have spent; I cannot imagine how much Central and Dawson have spent on this consolidation process and with nothing to show for it,” Robison said.

Robison is a Bertrand area farmer who formed COTM along with other Phelps, Kearney and Gosper County farmers, landowners and business owners in November 2022 after the two power districts voted to merge last fall. One of the group’s main arguments against the merger was the loss of adequate board representation for water users in the newly formed district resulting in a loss of local control of water.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger has attracted more than 100 members and more than $350,000 in its grassroots effort to stop the merger. It has also filed a lawsuit in Phelps County District Court alleging that CNPPID did not comply with Open Meetings laws and failed to fill a vacancy on the board before the historical merger vote. That lawsuit is still in the discovery phase.

Robison and his team were pleased with their presentation of evidence and arguments opposing the merger during the Power Review Board hearing in February.

COTM officer Robert McCormick of Holdrege said he especially wanted to thank their attorney Michael S. Degan of the law firm Kutak Rock of Omaha for representing COTM.

“Not too many lawyers could have done what Mike did in the time frame he had to do it,” McCormick said. “I am glad we found him and that he agreed to take our case.”

McCormick also expressed gratitude to COTM supporters.

“We couldn’t have done this without all of the people who have supported us financially,” McCormick said.

COTM officer Reed McClymont said Central has successfully managed its resources for more than 80 years, and he is glad this decision continues that tradition.

“We are glad to preserve the original intention of C.W. McConaughy, George P. Kinglsey and others who started CNPPID in the 1940s,” McClymont said. “It was intended to be an irrigation company, and it has greatly enhanced farmers’ abilities to raise profitable crops in the area, and we want to keep it that way.”

Robison said he is also grateful for the leadership of COTM member Greg Heiden, who was injured in a vehicle accident near Bertrand several months ago.

“This is a monumental victory for Greg,” Robison said. “He brought a lot to the table in the early days of this campaign, and he was passionate about Central remaining an irrigation company. We hope the win helps speed his recovery.”