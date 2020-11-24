Central’s Eagle-viewing facilities won’t be open this year

HOLDREGE — For the first time since 1988, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will not open its eagle-viewing facilities to the public.

In what has become a familiar theme this year, blame it on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We regret that the facilities will not be open this winter,” said Government and Public Relations Manager Jeff Buettner, “but the decision was made to help protect the safety and health of the public and our employees.”

Central normally opens the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant southeast of Lexington and a freestanding building on the shore of Lake Ogallala to provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public.

Central has been providing eagle-viewing opportunities at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990. The eagles are attracted to feed on fish in the open water below the plants, particularly when rivers and lakes in the area are covered with ice. The facilities are typically open from about the last week of December through late February.

Hopefully, the facilities will again be open to the public next winter, Buettner said.