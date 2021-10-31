Capital purchase will allow LRHC to offer stereotactic mammography biopsies

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center board of directors approved a capital purchase which will allow the hospital to offer stereotactic mammography biopsies once again.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner said LRHC leadership had discussed last month how to use donations given to the LRHC Charitable Fund as a part of Give BIG Lexington.
The idea decided upon is the equipment which will allow the hospital to offer stereotactic mammography biopsies.
A stereotactic mammography pinpoints the exact location of a breast mass by using computer and digital X-rays taken from two different angles. Using these computer coordinates, the radiologist inserts the needle through the skin, advances it into the lesion and removes tissue samples.
Brandon Holt, Director of Radiology, said it has been at least two years since LRHC has been able to offer this type of service. He said being able to do so again will help cut down on patient travel for the procedure.
The cost for the equipment is $385,000; the board approved the capital request.
Randy Hoffman with Seim Johnson appeared via Zoom to present the draft audit report for the board. He said they would be presenting the desired, “clean, unmodified,” statement again this year.
He noted LRHC is the 12th largest critical access hospital in the state.
During her service excellence report, Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, reported on a LRHC employee who had been awarded the Caring Kind Award, presented by the Nebraska Hospital Association.
Faessler said employees of a member hospital nominate a fellow co-worker who they feel has gone above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.
This year Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, was chosen as the recipient of the award.
The nominating letter was read aloud by Faessler, “Brenna is one of the kindest individuals you will ever encounter, she works well with all types of people and makes everyone feel welcomed and included. Her leadership and dedication to LRHC and the community is remarkable, she is constantly volunteering and going above and beyond for employees, patients and the community. Brenna is the co-chair for the Nebraska Marketers Association Conference and chairs the Dawson Area Development Leadership Class #17.”
Faessler continued, “She is constantly looking for meaningful ways to recognize and do more for employees. She has implemented so many new and imaginative marketing initiatives and her creativity and innovation is limitless. We are blessed to have Brenna as part of the LRHC team, she is so deserving of the Caring Kind Award.”
Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, presented a construction update, saying demolition of the old lab space had started last week. The new lab space is up and running.
During her marketing update, Bartruff said the LRHC Charitable Fund is once again taking part in Give BIG Lexington on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Flu shots are available at all of the LRHC clinic locations, Bertrand and Elwood included. No appointments are necessary.
LRHC in partnership with Plum Creek Market Place and KRVN hosted their retooled Pinktober Fest earlier this month; the event replaced the Drink for Pink event that had been held at Plum Creek Market Place in the past. Bartruff said the event was well attended and there are plans to host it next year.
Bartruff also noted LRHC celebrated Lee Ann Young’s retirement; she had worked in the Health Information Management Department as a HIM clerk for the past five and a half years.
She also noted they are letting the public know during the next phase of the current construction project the emergency room entrance will be blocked off. Those entering the emergency room will need to use the ambulance entrance.
During the financial update, Eschenbrenner reminded everyone Medicare enrollment is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.
The options available to seniors at LRHC are the traditional Medicare with supplements, Medica cost sharing plan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage Plan.
Patients are encouraged to speak with their insurance agent about the Medicare enrollment period if they don’t currently have one of these plans. LRHC Director of Financial Services Chris Roemmich can be contacted with questions.
Eschenbrenner said they are now through the first quarter of this fiscal year. He did note there was a lower swing bed census during the quarter, which effected revenue.
Their gross revenue in September was around $4.2 million, he noted this has been steadily growing over the past several years.
After the meeting the board entered executive session to discuss contracts. No action was taken after the session.
The next meeting of the LRHC board is Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m.