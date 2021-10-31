Capital purchase will allow LRHC to offer stereotactic mammography biopsies

He noted LRHC is the 12th largest critical access hospital in the state.

During her service excellence report, Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, reported on a LRHC employee who had been awarded the Caring Kind Award, presented by the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Faessler said employees of a member hospital nominate a fellow co-worker who they feel has gone above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

This year Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, was chosen as the recipient of the award.

The nominating letter was read aloud by Faessler, “Brenna is one of the kindest individuals you will ever encounter, she works well with all types of people and makes everyone feel welcomed and included. Her leadership and dedication to LRHC and the community is remarkable, she is constantly volunteering and going above and beyond for employees, patients and the community. Brenna is the co-chair for the Nebraska Marketers Association Conference and chairs the Dawson Area Development Leadership Class #17.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}