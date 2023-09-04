OVERTON — On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Lexington Cross Country team held their Minuteman Invitational at the Overton Golf Course.

It was a Varsity quad meet between Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Lexington and Northwest.

The Maids took second as a team with 49 points.

Lexington’s Susana Calmo started the season off with a bang taking first with a time of 21:01. Parrhesia Converse placed seventh with a time of 22:46. Emmely Munoz-Galindo ended with a time of 25:06 for 15th. In 18th place, Maylin Novoa finished with a time of 26:41. McKinley Ureste, Chastelyn Mendoza-Pablo, Melanie Mejia-Quixtana and Ashley Renteria-Hernandez placed 21st to 24th, respectively.

“Susana continued to be her strong self and battled so hard to do her best. She set her course best and leads our top 20 results on this course,” said Head Coach Sam Jilka.

The Gothenburg lady Swedes took third as a team as Adeline Pinkston placed fourth with a time of 21:51. Kiarra Jones took 11th with a time of 23:01, Avery Salomon ended with a time of 24:45 for 14th place.

On the boys’ side, Gothenburg freshman Tyler Hetz ended with an impressive time of 16:38 for first place. The Swedes placed Parker Graves in seventh, Ethan Olson in eighth, Nathan Sager in ninth and Yahriel Gaeta in 10th.

Minuteman Isac Portillo-Munoz brought home second with a time of 16:48. Miguel Cruz took fourth with a time of 17:02, Lazaro Adame stopped with a time of 17:05 for fifth and Herson Rodriguez placed sixth with a time of 17:19.

The Minutemen took first as a team with 29 points and the Swedes took second with 35.

Jilka said, “Our seniors, Laz and Miguel ran decent and need to continue to strengthen their mental state to increase their pace. Isac is still learning to set an effective pace, but he is open to learning and applying. Herson and Eduardo did a great job of setting personal bests on the course and continue to pursue to get better.”

Lexington competes on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Johnson Lake at 5 p.m.

Gothenburg is on the road to Broken Bow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.