Body camera, interrogation footage and forensic pathologist testimony heard in murder trial

LEXINGTON — In the second day of the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, the jury viewed body camera footage from the scene, interrogation footage and heard from a forensic pathologist.

Kathleen Jourdan, now 33, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2020.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case. Brian Davis and Brian Copley are representing Jourdan.

Waterman called Cozad Police Officer John Pedan to testify and he detailed how he arrived on the scene on June 17, 2020. His body camera footage was shown to the jury of how they first approached the vehicle and took Kathleen into custody.

Pedan later spoke to Kathleen where she was shown on the body camera stating, “I’m sorry, I wanted out,” and expressing concern for her two children who were in the pickup at the time of the shooting.

Pedan testified he was the one who first secured the Glock pistol, cleared it and placed it on the ground, it was later put on the pickups running board by another officer.

The state also called Nebraska State Patrol Trooper James Roberts, he testified that after he had arrived on scene he had check Joshua for a pulse but found none.

NSP Investigator Dion Neumiller was also called to the stand and he took part in the investigation of the crime scene. He also took part in securing Joshua’s body for the autopsy.

The jury was shown the Glock firearm in a protective case.

NSP Sgt. Eric Hesser was called and he testified to taking several photos of the vehicle exterior and Joshua’s body inside the vehicle, the jury was shown 10 different photos from the scene.

The most the lengthy testimony was heard from Dr. Matthias Okoye, a forensic pathologist, who had conducted around 15,000 autopsies over the years, around 3,000 of those were gunshot wound victims, and 20 percent of those suffered multiple gunshots.

Dr. Okoye was the one who conducted the autopsy on Joshua’s body and several of the photos of the gunshot wounds, one on the lower right side and front center of the right chest were shown to the jury.

He noted the first round, after entering the body, traveled downward and damaged the lung, the diaphragm, the liver and small intestine. Dr. Okoye testified that in his opinion, this was the first bullet that entered Joshua’s body.

The second shot was through the center chest, traveled between the ribs, through the right lung and across the top of the heart, transecting the aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body.

He said he found around 5,100 cubic centimeters (cc) of blood that had settled in different cavities of the body, nearly the total volume of blood in a human.

Dr. Okoye testified that after reading the interrogation transcript, he was of the opinion that Kathleen’s telling of the events was not consistent with the findings of the autopsy.

Upon cross examination, Davis asked Dr. Okoye if he could be sure of the order of the bullets entering the body. Dr. Okoye said he was not speculating but basing his findings off of his experience and training in his field.

For the final witness of the second day, NSP investigator Mike Dowling was called back to the stand and the jury viewed the interrogation tape when Dowling interviewed Kathleen the day of the shooting.

In the tape, Kathleen expressed she had reached a, “breaking point,” after their relationship with Joshua had become strained since 2013. She said she had thought of killing Joshua as a, “curiosity thought,” at the time.

Dowling said Kathleen alleged Joshua had abused her in multiple ways, including physical abuse, verbal abuse and would pressure her to have sexual intercourse with him. If she would refuse, Kathleen said Joshua would accuse her of infidelity or being a bad wife.

When asked about the shooting, Kathleen said she had allegedly seen the same, “look,” Joshua showed on the side of I-80 as he had when he had strangled her in Grenada in 2015. As for the Glock pistol, Kathleen said her husband always had it there, at the ready, in case he felt he needed to use it.

After Dowling asked how she felt that Joshua was dead, Kathleen said, “As horrible as it sounds, I am relieved,” and noted she didn’t have to fear for her or her children’s safety anymore.

The trial was then recessed until Monday morning, where more testimony from state witnesses will be heard.