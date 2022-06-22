BHA Real Estate to have presence in Elwood at The Home Agency

ELWOOD — BHA Real Estate will soon have a physical presence in Elwood in The Home Agency building.

BHA Real Estate and The Home Agency owner Jim Baldonado made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, June 22.

Baldonado noted at LeahAnn Brell with Brell Realty recently announced she would be taking a break from selling real estate and the office would be closed in phases as all of their listings are sold.

“For years we have supported and respected LeahAnn Brell and the business she ran and appreciated having a real estate professional nearby,” Baldonado said, “Moving forward, it is important that our community continues to have reliable and trusted real estate professionals to represent and take care of Elwood community homeowners and future buyers.”

To that end, Baldonado said, “I am pleased to have the ability to extend our reach to provide excellent service and professionalism to the community of Elwood. In the near future, BHA Real Estate will officially have an office located within the Home Agency building in Elwood.”

BHA Real Estate Associate Broker Jacey Edson said BHA is in communication with the Nebraska Real Estate Commission to make the expansion official and will be announcing more specifics on the walk-in availability for locals in the near future.

BHA Real Estate has been a recognizable name and leader in the real estate industry of Dawson and Gosper County for the last 30 years predominately serving Lexington, Johnson Lake, and surrounding areas.