Arraignment date set for Gothenburg Police chief charged with DUI

LEXINGTON — An arraignment date has been set for the Gothenburg Police Chief who has been charged with driving under the influence.

Randall Olson, 60, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, his first offense and reckless driving, both misdemeanor charges.

His arraignment in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman has been set for Tuesday, March 30 at 9 a.m. The Nebraska Attorney General’s office was appointed to the case.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, March 7, the Gothenburg Police Department was called to a two-vehicle accident at 16th and C streets in Gothenburg.

A vehicle allegedly driven by Olson had struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy arrived at 1:15 a.m. to assist with the investigation. Olson was identified as the driver, and the deputy allegedly detected the odor of alcohol on him, according to the affidavit.

After field sobriety tests were conducted, the deputy took Olson into custody and transported him to the Lexington Police Department for a breath test. After the test, Olson was arrested on suspicious of driving under the influence and booked into the jail, according to the affidavit.